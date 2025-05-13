Sean Brady Slams Ian Garry’s Title Demands: ‘You Almost Got Finished in the Fifth’

Calling for a title eliminator clash with rival, Ian Garry overnight, surging welterweight star, Sean Brady has slammed the Dubliner’s claim to a championship opportunity next — highlighting his near-stoppage loss to Carlos Prates last month.

Brady, who himself landed at number one in the official welterweight pile back in March, did so in emphatic fashion. Taking on former division champion, Leon Edwards in a main event return at UFC London on short-notice, the Philadelphia native dominated from start to finish.

And racking up his second submission win in his three most recent outings, Brady stopped Birmingham striker, Edwards with a one-armed guillotine choke in the latter half of their headliner clash, stamping his way to number one in the official pile.

Off the back of Jack Della Maddalena’s title fight success over common-foe, Belal Muhammad over the weekend at UFC 315, Brady suggested a potential foe for a title eliminator in his return — namely the above-mentioned, Ian Garry.

“If he (Islam Makhachev) wants to move up, if he’s going to move up, is he going to stay there though?” Sean Brady told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening. “Because if not, now you’re holding up two divisions. So if he’s going to move up, then me and Ian (Garry) are fighting. I know that’s the fight to make. And yeah, that’s just the way I see it.”

Sean Brady shuts down title fight for Ian Garry next

And furthermore, commenting onIan Garry’s decision win over Prates at UFC Kansas City last month, Brady highlighted how the Dublin striker was almost grounded out with strikes in the fifth round of the clash, questioning how he has exactly earned a title fight.

“I’m the number one guy, you’re like six rankings behind me or wherever you’re at,” Sean Brady said. “It could be the other way around — I could be saying, ‘Nope, I’m sitting on my spot, not giving it up until I get my title shot.’ I’m not here doing that. I’m 32 years old, I’m in the prime of my career. I feel great. I want to fight… Whether Ian’s six or number two or the champion eventually, I’m going to have to fight him because he is good. So why not just fight now?

“It kind of blows my mind that Ian Garry thinks he deserves the title shot after he fought Shavkat and lost, and then when Jack got the title call he was mad that he didn’t get it, and then he goes out there and beats Carlos Prates, who’s number 13, which is a good win but it was a decision and you almost got finished in the fifth round and you think you deserve a title shot? No one deserves anything. We all need to go prove who is the best and who deserves it.”