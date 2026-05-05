Why David Benavidez Won’t Chase Jai Opetaia Under Zuffa Boxing: Politics Trump the Biggest Fight

David Benavidez called Jai Opetaia a beast after beating Gilberto Ramirez for cruiserweight titles on May 2, 2026, in Las Vegas. He said the matchup tops the division but drew a line at Opetaia’s Zuffa Boxing deal. Benavidez holds the WBA Super and WBO cruiserweight belts from that sixth-round knockout of Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena.

Zuffa Boxing Contract Blocks Benavidez-Opetaia Clash Despite Mutual Callouts

Opetaia signed with Zuffa Boxing in February 2026, led by UFC’s Dana White. The Australian southpaw won the inaugural Zuffa cruiserweight title against Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision in March 2026 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. That move cost him the IBF belt, which the sanctioning body stripped after he joined the new promoter.

The fighters sit at 30-0 and 32-0, with Opetaia at 77% knockout rate from 23 stoppages and Benavidez at 81% from 26. Opetaia fights southpaw at 6’3″ with 76-inch reach; Benavidez stands orthodox at 6’1″ with the same reach. Opetaia debuted in 2015 and holds The Ring cruiserweight title since stopping Mairis Briedis in 2022. Jai wants nothing but unification matches for more titles, he said:

“Undisputed. Don’t take your mind off undisputed. We’re chasing unification fights. If we don’t get one by the end of the year, I’ll be very f***ing disappointed. Undisputed. When you think of me, you think, ‘Bro, he wants to be undisputed.’ That’s it. I’m not worried about anyone else. I don’t chase names. I don’t even care if it was Zurdo or if it was Benavidez or if it was back when it was Billam-Smith. I actually respect these dudes. I think they’re great fighters. I think they’re great world champions.”

Callouts flew both ways before barriers appeared. Benavidez praised Opetaia early in 2026 but said he needed cruiserweight experience first. Opetaia targeted the Ramirez-Benavidez winner in April 2026 and pushed for unification talks. Promoters clashed: Zuffa avoids PBC and DAZN fights, per Benavidez, who stays with Premier Boxing Champions.

Benavidez repeated his stance post-Ramirez: “I don’t know why he went to Zuffa. I’m not gonna go over there and fight for a Zuffa title.” He added that Dana White skips cross-promotion, but an agreement could work. Fans call it a dodge, given Benavidez’s past gripes about Canelo Alvarez using similar excuses.

Opetaia dismissed blocks from his deal in March 2026, saying promoters would push unification. Some sources list a potential summer 2026 clash in the U.S. over 12 rounds at 200 pounds, pitting Opetaia’s Ring belt against Benavidez’s WBA Super but is not confirmed.

Talks cooled after Opetaia’s IBF loss, with Benavidez eyeing light heavyweight next like Dmitry Bivol. Cruiserweight splits deepen between Zuffa titles and traditional belts. Fighters agree on the draw but platforms and Dana White stands firm.