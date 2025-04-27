Ian Garry shuts down Carlos Prates in dominant decision victory – UFC Kansas City Highlights

Irish welterweight contender, Ian Garry is back to winning-ways tonight following his premiere headliner at UFC Kansas City, handing surging Brazilian finisher, Carlos Prates a one-sided unanimous decision loss in the pair’s grudge match in Missouri.

Garry, the number seven ranked welterweight contender, had been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 310 back in December, suffering a back-and-forth decision loss to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

But tonight, taking on Prates on just a few weeks notice, Ian Garry managed to shut down the streaking, Prates throughout their five round clash, earning a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) triumph.

Outpointing and comfortably outstriking Prates largely until the final moments of the fifth round, a clearly fatigued, Garry gave up position following a failed takedown attempt.

And appearing to see an earlier nose injury aggravated, Garry curled up and moved to the Octagon fence, with Prates unable to capitalize and find any significant follow-up shots, suffering his first promotional loss.

Following his win, Portmarnock striker, Garry called for a title opportunity next, revealing he is the official back-up fighter to next month’s UFC 315 title headliner between rival, Belal Muhammad, and incoming title challenger, Jack Della Maddalena in Canada.

Below, catch the highlights from Ian Garry’s decision win over Carlos Prates