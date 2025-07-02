Watch: A Near Brawl and a brutal Flying knee knockout in insane fight at Glory 100

In one of the most insane, controversial kickboxing fights of the year at Glory 100 When Mory Kromah and Bahram Rajabzadeh faced off in the final round qualifier for the Glory Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. In which both fighters would engage in a hectic war, in which Bahram seemed to be getting the better of.

Until Kromah slipped, and Bahram threw a blatant illegal knee to his shoulder, which only earned him a warning. Then, for the same thing to happen again, this time with Bahram hitting Kromah in the head. This greatly angered Kromah and nearly incited a brawl involving security personnel and both corners as they attempted to regain control of the fight.

The referee would justifiably take away a point from Bahram Rajabzadeh, and the fight would thankfully continue. The two would immediately resume hostilities once again.

However, the tide turned towards Mory Kromah’s favor as he landed a brutal flying knee-kick that wobbled Bahram and followed up with a cross, dropping the Azerbaijani menace.

This wouldn’t discourage Bahram as he would continue to slug it out with Mory Kromah. Still, Kromah would end Bahram’s night and contention in the tournament when he would land a second flying knee in the corner, putting Bahram Rajabzadeh out in a highlight reel knockout of the night at Glory 100 and a possible knockout of the year contender.

Cards like Glory 100 and wars like this are what the sport of kickboxing needs right now.

The sport of kickboxing, unfortunately, remains a niche compared to its peers in boxing, MMA, and even Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. However, with Glory’s partnership with DAZN, this is the platform that the sport and Glory Kickboxing as a promotion need to grow, return to its splendid glory, and possibly experience a second golden age. But they will need to deliver in the same way the stacked Glory 100 card was delivered back in June.