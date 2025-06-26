Watch: UFC BJJ 1 – Full Event and Results

Mikey Musumeci added another historic achievement to his already impressive career by winning the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight championship. This was hosted at UFC BJJ 1.

UFC BJJ 1

The main event of UFC BJJ 1, held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, saw Musumeci face off against Brazilian grappler Rerisson Gabriel. From the opening moments, Musumeci aggressively pursued leg attacks, putting Gabriel in danger with multiple heel hook attempts. Gabriel displayed strong defensive skills, rolling out of trouble several times and even sweeping Musumeci to the mat at one point. Despite these efforts, Musumeci remained relentless, switching his attacks between legs and threatening with a front choke in the second round.

The final round saw Gabriel attempt another sweep, but Musumeci quickly transitioned back to the legs. With the heel hook locked in tight, Musumeci forced Gabriel to tap out at the 1:12 mark of the third round, securing the victory and the title.

In other championship action, Andrew Tackett submitted Andy Varela with an arm-in rear-naked choke to claim the welterweight title, while Carlos Henrique won the lightweight championship by finishing Danilo Moreira with a late armbar. The event also featured a series of exciting undercard bouts, including submissions from Keven Carrasco, Bella Mir, Pedro Machado, and Keith Krikorian, as well as a unanimous decision win for Cassia Moura.

UFC BJJ 1 marked a significant step forward for submission-only competition on a major stage.