Watch: Mory Kromah Stuns with Vicious Knee Knockout in Debut

“The Black Ghost” Mory Kromah has announced himself to the GLORY light heavyweight division with a vicious knockout win at GLORY 94. He stopped PFL fighter Mohamed Amine with a flying knee knockout.

Mory Kromah Knockout win at GLORY 94

The 25-year-old stunned audiences with his organizational debut in GLORY’s light heavyweight division. The weight class is stacked with talent and dangerous strikers. Mory Kromah will be a great addition to this exciting weight division.

After a consecutive eleven impressive wins in Enfusion, the Guinea-born athlete Mory Kromah signed his name to GLORY Kickboxing and now sets his sights on being the best in the world. The long-legged striker showed off his dangerous skills against the veteran of kickboxing and MMA Mo Amine.

With long kicks from range, “The Black Ghost” battered the body and legs of Amine. He knocked his opponent down and sent him doubling over in pain with kicks to the body. Up close, he delivers knees to his opponent to keep Amine back. The flying knee put Amine flat on his back and the PFL athlete was unable to recover from the onslaught.

Kromah is a highly skilled and exciting fighter who has a full range of kickboxing talent. See his knockout win at GLORY 94 below:

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS ARE ON NOTICE 😤



Mory Kromah with a VICIOUS KO at #GLORY94 @Videoland pic.twitter.com/eAJLSfEXgb — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 31, 2024