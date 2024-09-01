Watch: Mory Kromah Stuns with Vicious Knee Knockout in Debut

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mory Kromah GLORY 94 Knockout

“The Black Ghost” Mory Kromah has announced himself to the GLORY light heavyweight division with a vicious knockout win at GLORY 94. He stopped PFL fighter Mohamed Amine with a flying knee knockout.

Mory Kromah KO

Mory Kromah Knockout win at GLORY 94

The 25-year-old stunned audiences with his organizational debut in GLORY’s light heavyweight division. The weight class is stacked with talent and dangerous strikers. Mory Kromah will be a great addition to this exciting weight division.

After a consecutive eleven impressive wins in Enfusion, the Guinea-born athlete Mory Kromah signed his name to GLORY Kickboxing and now sets his sights on being the best in the world. The long-legged striker showed off his dangerous skills against the veteran of kickboxing and MMA Mo Amine.

READ MORE:  From Controversy to Champions: Sidekick Boxing's Journey with Andrew Tate and Jonathan Haggerty

With long kicks from range, “The Black Ghost” battered the body and legs of Amine. He knocked his opponent down and sent him doubling over in pain with kicks to the body. Up close, he delivers knees to his opponent to keep Amine back. The flying knee put Amine flat on his back and the PFL athlete was unable to recover from the onslaught.

Kromah is a highly skilled and exciting fighter who has a full range of kickboxing talent. See his knockout win at GLORY 94 below:

Mory Kromah knockout glory 94
Mory Kromah Glory 94 KO
READ MORE:  Watch: LIVER SHOT! Cem Caceres Brutally Knocks Out Latescu in Round One After Stepping in on Short Notice

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts