Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Shares Sparring Clip With Sean Strickland as UFC 328 Tensions Escalate

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch Khamzat Chimaev Shares Sparring Clip With Sean Strickland as UFC 328 Tensions Escalate

Khamzat Chimaev released video footage on May 5th from a sparring session with Sean Strickland, captioning the post “I am bullying weak people. The clip stems from their 2022 training days at Xtreme Couture, where the two once worked together regularly. With UFC 328 scheduled for Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, the footage marks another escalation in what’s become one of the sport’s most contentious rivalries.

Video: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Sparring Footage Days Before UFC 328

The sparring session itself has been a point of contention between the two fighters for years. Chimaev and Strickland have painted competing narratives about what happened on the mats, each claiming they dominated the exchange. Strickland has previously suggested that Chimaev gravitates toward less experienced or younger training partners to build his confidence in controlled settings. By releasing the footage now, Chimaev appears to be addressing those accusations directly, using Strickland’s own words against him through the caption’s sarcasm.

The tensions surrounding this matchup have spilled well beyond typical fight week banter. Strickland went so far as to post on social media that he plans to carry a gun to fighter hotel appearances, claiming he would confront Chimaev if he detects unequal treatment between their camps. In response, UFC CEO Dana White implemented heightened security measures. Chimaev later dismissed Strickland’s threats at a pre-fight press scrum, calling him “a clown” and questioning his credibility.

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Chimaev Strickland sparring footage
Chimaev Strickland sparring footage

The backstory adds layers to their conflict. The two trained under the same roof and came up through similar circles, creating a familiarity that has bred contempt rather than camaraderie. Neither fighter has backing from witnesses willing to publicly confirm their version of the sparring story, leaving much of their competing claims as he-said, he-said accounts. That ambiguity hasn’t stopped either from weaponizing the memory in their pre-fight psychology.

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The footage release shows Chimaev’s attempt to control the narrative heading into Saturday, though fan reactions suggest the move may have backfired in some quarters. Either way, both men enter UFC 328 with legitimate grievances and a shared history that has morphed into genuine animosity.

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Chimaev champ
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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