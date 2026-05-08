Dana White: Chimaev vs. Strickland Is Among the Worst Bad Blood Fights in MMA History

Dana White called the buildup to UFC 328 one of the worst bad blood cases in MMA history after Thursday’s press conference in Newark, New Jersey. The UFC president reacted to the heated exchange between middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland, saying fights sometimes stay respectful but this one did not. White placed the rivalry in the top three for the promotion.

Dana White on Chimaev vs. Strickland: “One of the Worst Cases of Bad Blood Ever.”

Dana White, speaking to Nina Drama, explained:

“This highly anticipated fight is finally going to happen on Saturday. Sometimes guys are very respectful, and sometimes they’re not… today was one of those days. This is one of the worst cases of bad blood ever.”

🚨 Dana White reacts to the UFC 328 press conference



"This highly anticipated fight is finally going to happen on Saturday. Sometimes guys are very respectful, and sometimes they’re not… today was one of those days.



This is one of the worst cases of bad blood ever."



via:… pic.twitter.com/ffahqOjUqP — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 8, 2026

Chimaev and Strickland faced off at the Prudential Center before Saturday’s main event. Security separated them after Chimaev kicked toward Strickland’s lower body during the stare-down. Strickland stumbled back as guards rushed in; White stood nearby and had urged them to behave moments earlier. Post-incident, Strickland posted on X that it matched his expectations from a coward.

Tensions trace back to 2022 when Chimaev visited Strickland’s gym for a sparring session. Chimaev later shared video of the matchup, claiming he bullied weak people after Strickland accused him of picking easy partners. The two, once training partners, turned foes with digs at heritage, politics, religion, and personal lives. Strickland referenced Chimaev’s Russian roots and UAE fight listing; Chimaev hit on Strickland’s abusive father and childhood.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 07: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia is seen on stage during the UFC 328 press conference at Prudential Center on May 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Religion entered when Strickland labeled Chimaev a terrorist. Chimaev fired back, “I am terrorist for him. I am going to take off his head. I am going to kill him.” Strickland replied he avoided religion until Chimaev brought it up, calling him a dog who should leave the country. Chimaev calmed briefly with “I’m not going to touch you,” but the kick followed Strickland’s “You ain’t going to do s***.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 07: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia is seen on stage during the UFC 328 press conference at Prudential Center on May 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

White kept them apart much of fight week due to volatility. Chimaev predicted Strickland dead in two days and called himself his daddy in the cage. Strickland wants Chimaev to wrestle, claiming he will outwrestle him to avoid a dull fight. He earned the shot via third-round TKO over Anthony Hernandez in February; Chimaev holds an undefeated 15-0 record with nine UFC wins, four by submission.

Chimaev makes his first title defense after wins over Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman, claiming the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis. Strickland seeks to reclaim the belt lost to Dricus du Plessis in January 2024. Betting favors Chimaev at 6-to-1 odds, but Strickland aims to disrupt with mental games. The five-round clash settles years of trash talk inside the Octagon.