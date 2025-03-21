Glory Kickboxing has joined DAZN, the biggest fight hub in combat sports. They previously had a minor deal with DAZN in France and Belgium, but now they have finalized a multi-territory deal with the streaming platform that includes the United States. This is a massive win for fans not just in the United States but all of the Americas.

Glory Kickboxing and Dazn can make KKickboxinggo mainstream once again.

One of the biggest kickboxing promotions in the world is partnering with the biggest combat sports streaming service in the world. This service has hosted some of the biggest fights in combat sports, including Boxing, MMA, and even Muay Thai, with the inclusion of RWS. Now, proper kickboxing will be joining the fray.

DAZN has hosted some of the biggest fights in combat sports, such as Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

Especially with promotions like ONE Championship having a near monopoly on Muay Thai and having some of the biggest names in kickboxing, this partnership between the two will be a massive move in not just making big fights but making the promotions and services compete to put on the best fights they can, as ONE Championship is partnered with Amazon Prime and has fight cards frequently on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Especially now, with Glory holding big events such as the Glory Last Heavyweight standing tournament and Glory 100 coming up next for the promotion, the European kickboxing promotion needs as much marketing and as big a platform as possible to compete with Chatri Sityodtong and his promotion, especially with their Supercard ONE 172.

Regardless of what comes next, this is a big win for kickboxing and for kickboxing fans worldwide!