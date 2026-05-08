Dana White BLASTS Jon Jones as “Completely Unreliable”

Dana White has once more gone all out on Jon Jones. Jones wanted to be a part of the June 14 White House card, but after his name was not on the bout list, “Bones” alleged that he was lowballed by the UFC brass.

He also claimed that he was in negotiations to fight at the White House, and also received stem cell treatment for his hip arthritis, and was going to start training camp. However, a lowball offer ruined his plan and stopped him from competing.



He asked the UFC to release him if they think he’s done.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Jon Jones of the United States of America looks on before facing Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Most recently, “Bones” teased retirement but also stated that anything can happen in the future. But for now, his focus is on preparing his protégé, Gable Steveson, for his debut during International Fight Week.



Dana White has previously stated that Jon Jones’ name was never in the mix regarding the White House card.

White believes Jones is done fighting, and hip arthritis has put the final nail in the coffin and forced him to hang up the gloves.

Dana White’s latest comments about Jon Jones

In another recent interview with WFAN Sports Radio, White stated that about the White House card, he asked the matchmakers to present every possible matchup on the table after reaching out to the fighters, and Jones fighting on June 14 was never a possibility. He added:

Jon Jones is completely unreliable. As much as Jon talks, Jon was not a possibility on the White House card.”

Check out Dana White’s comments about Jon Jones below: