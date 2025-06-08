In the main event of ONE Fight Night 32, Jaosuayai would prove himself against the seasoned Nakrob by obliterating him in under a minute, dropping him with a beautiful karate-style head kick and power punching him down to the canvas in shocking fashion.

He would then proceed to batter Nakrob as the fight continued, wobbling him and finishing him with a crushing headkick in one of the most beautiful and violent knockout sequences of the year so far.

Jaosuayai looks to stake his claim to the title.

The young Muay Thai master in Jaosuayai, who just crushed the ONE veteran and ranked fighter, Nakrob. Now with this breakthrough win. This will likely put them in a position to challenge top contenders such as Nong-O or Kongthoranee. Especially with this incredibly dominant win, the future is bright for the Sor Depchan gym standout.