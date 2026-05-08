Dana White hints at UFC’s return to Japan if Tatsuro Taira wins UFC gold

This weekend at UFC 328, Tatsuro Taira has a chance to become the first Japanese UFC champion, if he manages to dethrone Joshua Van.

Taira boasts a professional MMA record of 18-1 and an 8-1 record in the UFC, with most of his victories coming by way of finish. In his last fight at UFC 323, he secured a stoppage victory over former champion Brandon Moreno to earn a title shot.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: (R-L) Brandon Moreno of Mexico grapples Tatsuro Taira of Japan in a flyweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Joshua Van won the flyweight gold on the same night “The Best” beat Moreno, and this weekend, he will have the opportunity to dethrone Van and become the first UFC titleholder from Japan.

On media day, about the same, Taira said the following:

“It’s my dream, and also the Japanese fans. Japanese fans have been waiting for the UFC belt. I will win and bring the UFC belt back to Japan. I’m ready to seize this opportunity. I must be the person. After I win the belt, I want to help bring a big, big UFC event to Japan.” [h/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Tatsuro Taira’s comments below:

Dana White has BIG PLANS if Tatsuro Taira becomes UFC champion this weekend

Dana White has made a bold promise to Tatsuro Taira and Japanese fans. If Taira manages to win the flyweight strap this weekend, there is a major chance the UFC can return to Japan again for a fight night soon. White told CBS Mornings:

“If this kid wins, we could go do a fight in Japan again.”

Check out Dana White’s potential plans if Tatsuro Taira wins at UFC 328 below: