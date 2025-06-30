Watch: Viral Wild Brawl Erupts at MMA Event as Sean Strickland Enters Cage to Atttack Victor

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Tuff-N-Uff 145 event in Las Vegas on June 29, 2025, when UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland stormed the cage and punched regional fighter Luis Hernandez moments after Hernandez had submitted Strickland’s teammate, Miles Hunsinger.

The incident began when Hernandez, undefeated as a prospect, caught Hunsinger in a standing guillotine choke in the second round, forcing the tap. As soon as the fight was called, Hernandez turned his attention to Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis, who were both in Hunsinger’s corner, taunting them with a series of provocative gestures – including sticking out his tongue, making obscene hand signals, and flipping them off just like DX in the WWF.

Sean Strickland, known for his quick temper, did not take the taunts lightly. He and Curtis immediately rushed into the cage, with Strickland landing punches to Hernandez’s face before security and officials intervened to break up the altercation. Curtis, for his part, attempted to restrain Hernandez and exchanged words with him before being pulled away by the referee.

The wild outburst was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread debate among fans and commentators about the limits of sportsmanship and the role of officials in maintaining order.

Nevada State Athletic Commission is now reviewing the incident, and Strickland, as a licensed cornerman, could face suspension or fines for his conduct. The episode has drawn mixed reactions from the MMA community. Some fans argue that Strickland was justified in defending his honor and supporting his teammate, while others believe his actions were excessive and unprofessional.