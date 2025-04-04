Exclusive | Aggression Fuels Me – Bahram Rajabzadeh Prepares for Heavyweight War at GLORY 99

Bahram Rajabzadeh is an athlete who competes with unyielding aggression in his bouts. Because of his pressure, he has become a fan favorite and one of the most popular kickboxers today. Ahead of The Last Heavyweight Standing tournament this weekend, Bahram Rajabzadeh sits down with LowKick MMA in an exclusive interview to discuss his attitude.

Bahram Rajabzadeh

The Azerbaijani kickboxer is looking to earn kickboxing gold in 2025 as he is an entrant in GLORY’s 32-man tournament kicking off on April 5 at GLORY 99. ‘The Golden Wolf’ jumps between two weight classes and will be facing the heavyweight Brian Douwes this weekend.

With 70 wins in kickboxing, an incredible 60 of them have earned by way of knockout. Bahram Rajabzadeh is a man looking to take his opponents out as quickly as possible. He looks to swarm with punches and knees. Plus dangerous head kicks from distance, add it together for one heck of a fighter. On his aggressive attitude, he explained:

“For me, it’s all about fighting with heart, with spirit. I truly enjoy it. Honestly, I love to fight, I’ve said that many times. It’s something deep inside me. Look, Tim is a great example, you’re like a TV host or interviewer, and you clearly love what you do. You give your best every time. That’s how I see my own job, too. In my case, if I’m not aggressive, I can’t love my job. I have to be aggressive. That’s what fuels me, it’s the aggression that lets me step in the ring and do all the wild, crazy things. That’s how I express myself.”

Some fighters in GLORY, such as Mohammed Amine and Luis Tavares, struck Rajabzadeh and the Azerbaijani athlete complained that they didn’t hit him hard enough. To top it off, he will sometimes strike himself during a match just to show his opponents how it’s really done. This has earned him accolades as a fighter and is one of the most popular figures in modern kickboxing. On his legions of fans, he said:

“When I hear people say they enjoy my fights, it makes me proud. That tells me I’m doing something right. I give exciting performances, I stay true to who I am, and people connect with that. That means a lot to me.”

Starting at GLORY 99, ‘The Golden Wolf’ Bahram Rajabzadeh will be looking to add another knockout to his record and take a step forward in the biggest tournament in kickboxing history on April 5.