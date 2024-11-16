Gamebred Bareknuckle 8 Headliner Ends in No Contest Due to Controversial Illegal Knee

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 8 headliner on Friday night came to a crashing halt just past the halfway point of the opening round due to an illegal knee.

Just when it looked like we were headed toward another highlight-reel knockout on the night, disaster struck at the 2:47 mark when Brandon Davis threw a knee while ex-UFC fighter Randy Costa was crouched against the cage wall. During the first two minutes of the fight, Costa was in complete control and lighting up Davis, much to the chagrin of the local crowd.

However, Davis was able to turn the tide and put Costa into survival mode. As Costa dropped down and attempted to cover up amid a barrage of strikes, Davis threw a knee that appeared to connect with Costa’s head while he was on the mat.

The GP title fight ends in a no contest



Randy Costa and Brandon Davis in an illegal knee



Referee Eric MacMahon brought an immediate halt to the contest and called for a review of the replay which quickly confirmed that the illegal blow caught Costa in the head.

With Costa unable to continue, the bout was stopped and dubbed a no-contest, bringing an anticlimactic end to an otherwise entertaining night of fights in Biloxi, Mississippi.

