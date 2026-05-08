Andy Ruiz: Tyson Fury is “Overrated” Says He’d ‘Love to Fight Him’ in Tune-Up Clash

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants a tune-up fight with Tyson Fury. He calls Fury overrated and says he’d beat him with speed and pressure. This comes ahead of Fury’s comeback bout.

Andy Ruiz Jr. named Tyson Fury as the most overrated boxer now active. “I’m gonna say Tyson Fury because they hype him up so much but to me I don’t even think he’s a crazy fighter,” Ruiz said in a recent interview with casino.org/us. He added, “Yes, he’s done a lot in the sport. But I feel like the only person that he really beat up that was good was Wilder. So yeah, I’m gonna say Tyson Fury.”

Andy Ruiz Calls Tyson Fury Overrated

Fury holds a 34-2-1 record with 24 knockouts, including wins over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and Deontay Wilder in their trilogy. Ruiz added, “There’s a few of them that I want to say, but I don’t want to put them on blast,” he noted. His pick of Fury has sparked talk in the heavyweight ranks, especially with Fury set for a return after losses to heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Ruiz sees the matchup as a good test for him. When asked if a fight with Fury is something he’d want, he replied, “Yes. I’d love to fight him.” He pointed to Fury’s recent choice of opponent. “Tyson Fury actually messaged me asking what I thought about fighting him, but everybody was saying that’s too dangerous for him right now, so I’m pretty sure that’s why he picked Makhmudov.”

Ruiz laid out his tactics. “The speed, the pressure and throwing combinations,” he said. “You know, the head moves but the body stays there, so all my punches are going to be there in his chest, stomach, head, everywhere.” He feels confident in top form. “If I fought him I think I’d be way too much. Although a lot of people are saying that Fury would box me around, people have to remember that they haven’t seen me when I fight really good people. I come out like a beast, especially when I’m in shape.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Tyson Fury punches Arslanbek Makhmudov during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ruiz, who upset Anthony Joshua in 2019 to claim unified titles, last fought in 2024. His record stands at 42-2 with 28 knockouts. Fury’s height at 6’9″ and 85-inch reach give him edges, but Ruiz banks on volume punching.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 3: Andy Ruiz jr ( black with white shorts) and Jarrell Miller (Blue with whites shorts) during their Heavyweight Contest at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

Talk of Fury-Ruiz picks up as Joshua eyes Fury too. Ruiz wants a trilogy with Joshua after their 2019 rematch, where he came in heavy at nearly 300 pounds. Fury’s camp picked Makhmudov, 20-0 with 18 knockouts, over Ruiz for the return. Fans debate if Ruiz’s pressure could trouble Fury’s movement.