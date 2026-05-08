Khamzat Chimaev’s Lifeless Look At UFC 328 Weigh-Ins Triggers Fans Concerns Before Sean Strickland Fight: “He Looks Like He’s Dying”

Khamzat Chimaev seemingly went through a grueling weight cut for his first UFC title defense.

Chimaev is slated to defend his middleweight title against former champion Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 on Saturday night inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The rivalry between Chimaev and Strickland has been fueled by nonstop verbal jabs and deeply personal shots throughout the buildup to UFC 328. Tensions boiled over once again during the pre-fight press conference, where both fighters traded heated insults and profanity in front of the crowd. Things escalated further during their faceoff, as “Borz” suddenly lost his cool and kicked the outspoken American.

However, there was no sign of that same aggression during the official UFC 328 weigh-ins on Friday, where the undefeated Chechen appeared to be a shell of himself. Chimaev was the last fighter to weigh in, and although the reigning middleweight champion successfully hit the 185-pound limit, he appeared severely drained and struggled to hide the toll of a brutal weight cut.

Borz is ready to retain 🏆@KChimaev weighs in at 185lbs to make the main event OFFICIAL!



[ #UFC328 | May 9 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1668kSfY2l — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan, who has been closely involved in his camp, later revealed that Chimaev went through a brutal weight cut ahead of UFC 328, claiming “Borz” had to drop nearly 45 pounds during fight week to successfully make 185 pounds.

Image: @ufc/X

Fans Left Shocked After Khamzat Chimaev Appears Visibly Drained During UFC 328 Weigh-Ins

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 328 weigh-in appearance quickly went viral across social media, with fans flooding the internet after noticing how unusually drained “Borz” looked on the scale, and even as he walked out of the room, he appeared completely lifeless.

His troubling demeanor immediately left many fans questioning how much the brutal weight cut may have taken out of him ahead of fight night, with some even predicting that he could suffer the first loss of his professional career tomorrow night.

He neeeds to rehydrate asap

He looks like he’s dying. — WICKED (@0LY1LEGACY) May 8, 2026

Never seen such blatant corruption at a championship weigh in. Khamzat is one of the last to the scales and it takes all of 3 seconds for commission to shout “185” he doesn’t touch the scale at all, scale doesn’t even settle. Just gives him the weight. Insanity… pic.twitter.com/IV1cke8Q1y — hayjive (@hayjivepicks) May 8, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely destroyed as he makes weight for UFC 328 pic.twitter.com/tmnQKoq37K — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) May 8, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev looks fatigued and dejected at the weigh-ins 👀



🗣️DC: “He looks pretty dejected, man. He’s hurting. He’s miserable. He looks so skinny.”



via: @ufc pic.twitter.com/39GnnwWKvD — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 8, 2026

He’s a few back taps away from fainting 😂😂 — urban’god ⚓️ (@badManhussein_) May 8, 2026

Strickland boutta beat the breaks off this bum — Slager 🌎 🎈🌲🐺 (@slagger96) May 8, 2026

fingers crossed the crotch sniffer gets KOed — Yondu (@YonduUd0nta) May 8, 2026

Like a terminal patient.. — Rael Irons (@RIronss) May 8, 2026

Did the fight happen already? This nigga looks tired af — 𝕏 (@xZilla45) May 8, 2026

Khamzat will have weight issues at any weight he fights at — Altcoin Jackal (@ShitcoinJ) May 8, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev remains unbeaten inside the Octagon with a dominant 9-0 UFC record that includes notable victories over Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns. “Borz” last competed at UFC 319 in August 2025, where he captured the middleweight title by defeating Dricus Du Plessis via unanimous decision.