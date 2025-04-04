Glory 99 will be the biggest event in the history of Glor kickboxing. The promotion will be making its event debut with the prolific fight hub streaming service DAZN. It will also be hosting a 32-man heavyweight kickboxing tournament with nearly all of the biggest names in the heavyweight division other than Roman Kryklia. So this is a make-or-break event for Glory as not only will this propel them as a promotion to new heights of notoriety but propel kickboxing as a sport to a new mainstream it hasn’t seen for decades.

Glory has essentially taken over the heavyweight kickboxing world. They would sign the best cruiserweight and heavyweight fighters from promotions such as ONE Championship and K-1 with fighters like Sina Karimian, Iraj Azizpour, and Rade Opacic. That’s only a small taste of the insanely stacked Glory 99 tournament that rivals the level that K-1 had at its peak in the 90s and early 2000s with sheer size, scope, and absolute aura.

Despite all this hype, the promotion must be absolutely on point. This is by far the most important event in the promotion’s history, and it debuts on the biggest combat sports stage with DAZN. So, if this ends up similar to the Netflix streaming fiasco with the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match or fails to live up to its expectations, it could have serious consequences.

Glory 99 has the potential to be the kickboxing event of the year.

Despite the negative speculation over the potential failures and consequences, if it succeeds, kickboxing will grow exponentially worldwide. Especially in the United States, where kickboxing has struggled to garner traction over the decades since the fall of full-contact karate in the early 90s, the potential of this event and the growth of the greatest combat sport in the world is on the line at Glory 99.