Revenge or Repeat? Nabil Anane Vs. Superlek 2 at ONE 172

Nabil Anane will finally get an opportunity to get his revenge against generational great Suplerk at ONE 172 since his loss against Superlek back in 2023 now that both Nabil and Superlek overcame their British rivals. The kicking machine crushed Johnathan Haggerty in under a minute to dethrone him for the bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

Nabil would absolutely destroy Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in a highly anticipated matchup between the two biggest and most powerful bantamweights. Only for Nabil would make easy work of Nico Carrilo, dropping him with a jab-cross combination, then dropping him with a vicious head kick, and then brutalizing Nico Carrillo to force the stoppage. This really shows the improvement in Nabil’s skill and ability, proving he’s more than a weight bully by earning the interim bantamweight Muay Thai strap against the most prominent name he has faced.

With both these Nak Muays at the top of the world, the rematch is now set for ONE 172 on the most stacked cards in ONE Championship and kickboxing history. The two will now have an opportunity to change the history and perspective of their entire careers. However, how did that first fight between the kicking machine and the towering monster in Nabil?

How did the first fight against Nabil Anane and Superlek go?

The two faced off against each other initially at ONE Friday Fights 22. The fighting was at Flyweight, an even smaller weight class, which was brutal to think about for the then-teenager Nabil, who likely had a difficult time making the division. Even Superlek would go on to have difficulties making the Flyweight weight limit, missing weight against Rodtang in their high-profile match.

However, that didn’t mean much in the fight that night, as the Kicking machine chopped down the legs of the towering Nabil and targeted his body multiple times before dropping him with a power right straight punch, sending Nabil crashing to the ground and unable to answer the count. It was a quick night at the office for Superlek as he made Nabil look easy in their first fight.

Things have changed since then as Nabil is now the interim bantamweight Muay Thai champion and is on a six-fight fight-winning streak in ONE Championship; the move up in weight where he is still a giant fighter even at bantamweight and his improved skills make seem unstoppable, but for the kicking machine this is just another day at the office as fighting the biggest and the baddest in his nature. No man who can beat the likes of Takeru and, Rodtang is a normal fighter, and Superlek is on a mission to prove he is the best of this generation, without a shadow of a doubt