Thai striking sensation, Superlek has landed one of the biggest victories of his professional combat sports career to date, dropping ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion and face of the sport, Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a unanimous decision effort atop a ONE Friday Fights 34 card from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek, the current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, entered tonight’s monstrous showdown with compatriot, Rodtang off the back of a stunning nine-fight winning run, fought back from some real adversity in the first frame, dealing with a series of cuts and lacerations on his hairline — turning his bleach blonde hair an unsightly red.

However, midway through the second frame, rallying against Jitmuangon Gym staple, Rodtang, the Thai striker recorded a knockdown on the latter, sending him to the canvas with a counter step-in elbow at the ropes, drawing an official count from the ring official.

And managing to counter well and fight from the ropes throughout the third frame, Superlek would emerge with a unanimous decision win over Rodtang on all three judge’s scorecards, in a memorable superfight for the ages.

Below, catch the highlights from Superlek’s decision win over rival, Rodtang

