Watch how former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Petchanong originally won the belt back in 2022 against Japanese Karateka Hiroki Akimoto, in an exciting bout between the two kick-heavy strikers.

Petchanong used his tricky southpaw stance and excellent fight IQ to land brutal left round kicks and beautifully timed knees, all while using fleet footwork to keep the Karateka at bay. What made for a thrilling kickboxing match and an excellent showing of the Thais’ fight IQ was their excellent distance management and timing.

Petchanong must redeem himself to save his legacy.

Despite this incredible win, Petchanong’s legacy, as it currently stands, is one of disgrace, as it followed this win against Akimomto in 2023. A Thai kickboxer would be stripped of his title and suspended for a year from competition, disgracing his good standing and even bringing his career record into question. Since then, he has successfully returned and beaten former champion Alvaredi Ramazonov. But now he has to deal with the most exciting and powerful bantamweight one can face today, the former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza, in what will most likely be a title eliminator to face Johnathan Haggerty.