2025 is off to a great start in Muay Thai, with incredible match-ups already taking place, such as Nico Carrillo vs. Nabil Anane and Tawanchai rematching against Superbon. However, it wasn’t just great match-ups. There’s also been some insane Muay Thai knockouts, and here we have a list of the 10 best Muay Thai knockouts of 2025 so far.

10. Pornpikat knees Heydar Eskandari to a knockout

19-year-old Thai fighter Pornpikat would off his Muay Khao style against Iranian fighter Heydar Eskandai. Eskandari would aggressively attack Pornpikat in the first minute, but Pornpikat completely stopped his forward moment, using his height and leverage to trap in a tight clinch. After which, he would unleash brutal knees for 30 seconds straight, brutalizing the body of Eskandari and forcing the referee to wave off the fight. RWS may have their version of Nabil Anane in the works, with another young prospect who is tall and loves his knee fighting.

9. Pornwiset stuns Tommy Carter with a right hook

In a battle of young fighters, 20-year-old Pornwiset faced off against 16-year-old English fighter Tommy Carter, who was already a WBC youth champion. With the experience and accolades going to the teenager, no one expected the bout to end so rapidly. As in 1 first round, after exchanging for most of the round, Carter would rush in and be brutally countered. Pornwiset would catch the English fighter with a brutal southpaw right hook, dropping him badly.

The teenage fighter would attempt to answer the referee’s count, but Carter’s wobbly-legged steps made the referee stop the fight, with Pornwiset winning via Technical Knockout. These knockouts are rare, as Southpaw Muay Thai knockouts tend to be from the rear hand rather than the lead hand. Nonetheless, it was a great win and finish for the young Thai.

8. Super Yay Chan brawls to a knockout against dunk

Burmese fighters are often known for their power, however, Super Yay Chan has power and speed and is not afraid to use it. As in his fight against Thai fighter Dunk, he would immediately go after the Thai. Going to absolute war and brawling with him, throwing every punch he could. This reckless gameplan would earn him a knockdown against Dunk, having seriously hurt the Thai fighter.

This would be the beginning of the end for Dunk, as in the next exchange, Super Yay Chan would catch Dunk and viciously knock him out. While Super Yay Chan is definitely not a Muay Femur, he is undoubtedly an exciting fighter. Who comes to score brutal Muay Thai Knockouts and himself the Chatri Sityodon bonus?

7. Thwai Lin Htet ends Yodkitti with southpaw power

Another Burmese bruiser with speed and power, Thwai Lin Htet, also has the advantage of being a southpaw with solid power in both fists, and he showcased on Yodkitti quite brutally. Where Super Yay Chan beats down his opponents, Thwai Lin Htet puts them to sleep in one punch. Having not just Lethwei knockouts on his resume but now Muay Thai knockouts.

This is what he did to Yodkitti at the end of the first round when he put him down and out with a big left hook that put Yodkitti down and out in a brutal fashion.

6. Nungalek defends his interim strap with a beautiful knockout

Muay Thai knockouts tend to be quite violent finishes, with Muay Thai traditional training for power shots, but this time, things are different. Interim Rajadamnern Stadium welterweight champion Nungalek would defend his title against Lumpinee Stadium and Channel 7 stadium champion Choojaroen in a quick and flash manner.

The interim champion would start quickly as he would asses Choojareon’s offense and defense before halfway into the round. He would blitz him along the ropes with a long and beautiful boxing combination that would even box die-hards watching a smile. Putting down Choojaroen face first with the ref waving the fight off despite Choojareon’s vain attempts to get to his feet. A beautiful display of boxing in Muay Thai.

5. Tawanchai levels up his boxing to starch Superbon

This is the most high-profile Muay Thai Knockout on this list so far, as many people weren’t looking forward to this match as the initial match wasn’t the most exciting fight. However, Tawanchai would make it exciting. He showed up his much-improved boxing to absolutely destroy Superbon, who had a close fight with him before. However, now Tawanchai made the kickboxing champion look like he didn’t belong with him in the ring.

After a competitive first round, Tawanchai would badly hurt Superbon after catching his kick and following with a fast boxing combination that would badly stun Superbon. This was the beginning of the end for Superbon as Tawanchai would brutally beat him down 3 times to force the stoppage. An incredible showing by the young champion, showing that he is very much a student of the game.

4. Nabil Anane Stuns Nico Carrillo for interim gold.

Another high-profile Muay Thai knockout was from the same card as the last entry, ONE 170. Nabil Anane showed his ability to level his overall ability when he faced fellow bantamweight giant Nico Carrillo and destroyed him within a single round.

Both fighters have been criticized and accused of being weight bullies, however, Nabil would say that he isn’t just a fighter who relies and his reach and knees. When he style on Carrillo dropping him with basic boxing combinations, dropping him again with a brutal head kick, and finally finishing Nico Carrillo by beating him down along the cage. Forcing the referee to save Carrillo, and winning Nabil Anane inerim gold.

This win now sets up his rematch with Superlek and with his incredible improvements. That is much that went from a seemingly easy match for Superlek to an exciting rematch.

3. Vincent Wiktora Low kicks Mohammad Kanani in the head

This is probably the lowest-profile Muay Thai knockout on this list, but it ranks high due to its strange and brutal nature. Australian Muay Thai fighter Vincent Wiktora is fighting Iranian Mohammad Kanani in RWS. This was a quick fight, with Vincent Wiktora dropping Mohammad with a cross and following up with a right low kick.

This kick would catch Mohammad Kanani in the face with his foot. He finishes the Iranian brutally as his head bounces off the canvas. Mohammad would get up, but his unsteady gait would cause the referee to call the fight off, saving Mohammad Kanani from himself. Vincent Wiktora earned himself a highlight Knockout. This Australian monster is one to watch in the upper weight classes, which desperately needs more fighters like Wiktora.

2. Dmitry Menshikov leaves ONE championship with a scalp

Dmitry Menshikov has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with his lack of fights in ONE Championship, as he even took legal action to leave the promotion. For his actions, ONE gave him a fighter who was undefeated for 7 seven years in Tengneung, a fighter known for beating big foreign Thai Fighters, much like Menshikov.

However, Menshikove would overcome Tengneung’s kicking power and brutally put him to sleep with vicious Soviet-style boxing in the dying seconds of the first round. Tengneung would be slumped unconscious in the corner, and Menshikov would leave ONE champion on his own terms with a highlight-reel Muay Thai knockout against a giant killer.

It’s an incredible knockout with a great backstory despite its dark implications for ONE Championship’s future.

1. Akif Guluzada’s Spinning back elbow sniper shot

The most sensational Muay Thai Knockout of the year so far, and probably one that will stay in the top 3 for me, is Akif Guluzada’s insane spinning-back elbow knockout of Puengluang. The 19-year-old Azerbaijani, with wins in kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE Championship, faced off against season Thai fighter Puengluang.

A fight in which, in the second round, would catch Peungluang’s kick and use it to set an incredible look behind the spinning back elbow that would immediately put Peungluang to sleep as he falls face first, slumped on the canvas motionless. It was a horrific knockout and a credible show of skill, timing, and instinct from the 19-year-old striking phenom. Whose future is so bright a world title seems like destiny for him.

The best Muay Thai knockout of the year so far, bar none.

2025 is the year of Muay Thai knockouts and we are just getting started

These are the best Muay Thai knockouts that I have so far and we are only in February so far. With so many exciting events happening in the world of Muay Thai, it seems that more Muay Thai knockouts of different varieties await as long as the matchups stay as exciting as they have been.

With major kickboxing events in the near future, the striking arts have much potential to wow and entertain with exciting events, such as tournaments, rival rights, and, of course, world title matches. This means that we are going to get exciting Kickboxing Knockouts on top of Muay Thai knockouts.

So the future is bright for the striking arts in 2025.