“A weak dog barks loudest” Chatri Sityodtong Condemned by Japanese Combat Sports Leaders

Chatri Sityodtong continues to antagonise the Japanese combat sports world. At the official weigh-in and press conference ahead of the “RISE WORLD SERIES 2025” event in Yokohama, Japan, tensions between major kickboxing organizations bubbled to the surface. The focus quickly turned to recent comments made by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who had referred to both RISE and GLORY as “small promotions” in an interview with international media earlier in the week.

Chatri Sityodtong Calls Other Organizations Small

During a media gathering in Bangkok, Chatri Sityodtong was asked about the possibility of co-promoting with other organizations. “GLORY and RISE are small promotions. ONE is the largest martial arts organization, so why would we give them the spotlight?” Sityodtong reportedly stated. This is not the first time the ONE leader has made disparaging remarks about other leagues.

Earlier this year, Sityodtong faced significant backlash for publicly criticizing Japanese Shoot Boxing champion Kaito Ono, who declined a catchweight bout at ONE 172 after his opponent, Marat Grigorian, failed to make weight. Sityodtong accused Ono of being “scared” and lacking integrity, remarks that were widely condemned as unprofessional and disrespectful. The incident strained relations between ONE and Shoot Boxing, which had entered into a cross-promotion agreement in good faith. Shoot Boxing demanded an apology, and Sityodtong later retracted his comments and issued a formal apology to Ono.

Japanese Leaders Respond

At the Yokohama press conference earlier today, RISE president Takashi Ito and GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik were both pressed for their reactions to Chatri Sityodtong. Ito, visibly angered, addressed the remarks head-on. “I also saw the news,” Ito stated. “I met with him last month when he came to Japan. At that time, he said that he was misunderstood or misquoted by the media, and that it wasn’t his fault. I don’t know if that’s the case this time, but I do believe that what he said is a fact.”

Ito continued, “Talking down other events to elevate yourself is something that I don’t think anyone at ONE, not the staff, not the fighters, would want. What is the point? If Chatri Sityodtong wants to draw his sword, we are also ready to draw ours. He has Japanese blood from his mother, so I’ll give him a Japanese proverb: ‘A weak dog barks loudest.’ I give him that saying as a present.”

GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik also weighed in, expressing his disappointment. “I find this situation very interesting,” Zelaznik said. “Because I have seen the same situation before. I don’t know if Chatri Sityodtong really means what he says, but you have to take responsibility for your words. Even if you really mean it, there are words you just shouldn’t say. No matter how much he says it’s the media’s fault, or that he’s not to blame, he still has to take responsibility for his own words.”

The press conference also touched on the ongoing rivalry for top talent. Sityodtong was quoted saying, “As soon as Petchpanomrung’s contract with GLORY is up, I want to sign him.” Petchpanomrung, the current GLORY Featherweight Champion, is a key figure in the upcoming “GLORY×RISE LAST FEATHERWEIGHT STANDING TOURNAMENT,” a joint event between the two organizations. Asked if Petch would participate, Zelaznik responded, “If Petch wants to compete in this tournament, the answer is yes. If he wants to do it, we are prepared to let him.”

The fallout from these incidents has been felt across the industry. RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, a key figure in Japanese martial arts, recently criticized Chatri Sityodtong for a lack of respect toward Japan’s combat sports organizations. “If you want to come to Japan and do business in the Japanese martial arts world, you must properly respect Japan’s martial arts organizations. Whether they are small or large doesn’t matter,” Sakakibara said. He emphasized the importance of business etiquette and mutual respect, noting that successful collaboration depends on understanding and honoring the contributions of all stakeholders.

K-1 producer Carlos Kikuta has been highly critical of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, especially regarding Chatri’s dismissive comments about K-1 and his approach to business in Japan. In response to Chatri calling K-1 a “tiny organisation and the level is very low,” Kikuta suggested that ONE might struggle to stage events in Japan due to a lack of sensitivity and understanding of the local market. Kikuta emphasized, “In Japan, not only in the martial arts market, but also in other markets, sensitive and detailed marketing work is important. Foreign promoters who do not understand this will not be able to continue to operate their shows. Continuity is power”.

Krush and K-1 MAX producer Miyata Mitsuru added, “Someone should tell Mr. Chatri Sityodtong how to run a promotion and how to matchmaker. Does he have no one around him able to tell him he’s an emperor with no clothes?”

While Sityodtong’s comments reflect ONE’s ambition to position itself as the global leader in martial arts, industry insiders note that such rhetoric risks alienating potential partners and diminishing the collaborative spirit that has long defined the Japanese and international kickboxing scenes.

The recent backlash from RISE and other leaders underscores the importance of diplomacy and mutual respect in an industry where relationships and reputation are as crucial as commercial success. Leaders at RISE and GLORY have made it clear: if ONE wants to engage in a battle of words, they are more than ready to respond in kind—and, if necessary, in the ring. “If Chatri wants to draw his sword, we are also ready to draw ours,” Ito’s words echo as a warning to ONE and a rallying cry for the broader combat sports community.