Superlek defeats K-1 legend Takeru in five-Round war, retains flyweight kickboxing title – ONE 165 Highlights

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 returned to the ring on Sunday for a showdown with former three-division K-1 titleholder Takeru Segawa. Emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, Takeru made his long-awaited ONE Championship debut in the ONE 165 main event against one of the promotion’s most dangerous strikers.

Superlek controlled much of the opening round, mixing up his kicking attacks by brutalizing Takeru’s legs while occasionally attacking the body. Takeru struggled to get his offense going as ‘The Kicking Machine’ continued to bring the heat in the closing seconds of the first.

The trend continued into the second round as the Thai tenderized the lead leg of Takeru. However, things began to take a turn in the third round as Takeru was able to close the distance and unleashed a flurry of body blows, forcing Superlek to cover up and weather the storm. He did exactly that, making it out of the third round, but likely giving it up on the scorecards.

‘The Kicking Machine’ once again picked up the pace and the pressure in the fourth round, but Takeru simply refused to go away leading to a fifth and final round where it was anyone’s fight to win. The former K-1 king was desperately seeking a highlight-reel-worthy finish as the seconds ticked down, but Superlek was able to keep Takeru at bay with teep kicks until the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Superlek def. Takeru via unanimous decision to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Superlek vs. Takeru at ONE 165:

"THE NATURAL BORN CRUSHER" ⭐️ Takeru makes the walk for his ONE debut! @takerusegawa



"The Kicking Machine" is putting in WORK 🦿



Takeru puts Superlek on the ropes in Round 3! 😱 @takerusegawa



