Nico Carrillo Smashes Nong-O with vicious elbow, scores second round KO – ONE Friday Fights 46 highlights

Scottish standout Nico Carrillo scored the biggest win of his Muay Thai career at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fans witnessed the rise of a new contender in ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai division as the ‘King of the North’ scored a brutal second-round knockout against former titleholder Nong-O Hama.

Things started as expected with Nong-O chopping away at the leg of Carrillo throughout the first three minutes. As the opening round came to a close, the Scot’s lead leg was clearly compromised, but that didn’t stop him from pressing on and putting pressure on the Thai in the second stanza.

Pressuring Nong-O against the ropes, Carrillo unleashed a flurry of strikes forcing Nong-O to circle out. As he did, Carrillo continued his pursuit, once again putting the former champ in the opposite corner and unleashing a vicious elbow that put Nong-O on the canvas. Unable to answer the standing eight-count, the referee called for the stoppage, handing Carrillo his third-straight win under the ONE Championship banner.

Official Result: Nico Carrillo def. Nong-O Hama via KO (elbow) at 1:28 of Round 2.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following his impressive win, Nico Carrillo called out the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder. “Tick tock, tick tock. Jonathan Haggerty, I’m coming for that belt,” he said.

Check Out Highlights From Nico Carrillo vs. Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46:

Nico Carrillo starches the legend Nong-O with a vicious elbow. A new star is on the rise. #ONEFridayFights46pic.twitter.com/lWtpqJc6yL — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) December 22, 2023

A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ Nico Carrillo KOs the legendary Nong-O in Round 2!



Purchase the global PPV to catch the rest of the ONE Friday Fights 46 main card now 👉 https://t.co/jfIb0FPa6M#ONEFridayFights46 | 🔴 Live Now

🌍 Global PPV on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd | 9:30PM ICT/9:30AM ET… pic.twitter.com/aall63IIup — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) December 22, 2023