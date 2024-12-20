Rodtang is Going to be a father! Muay Thai Royalty Rodtang and Aida Looksaikongdin Announce Pregnancy on Instagram

Muay Thai power couple Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Aida Looksaikongdin shared joyful news on Instagram, announcing they are expecting their first child.

Rodtang and Aida Looksaikongdin Expecting a Baby

The couple, who married in February 2023, are celebrated figures in the world of Muay Thai Rodtang is a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport with hundreds of victories. Aida is a trailblazer in women’s Muay Thai who made history as the first female fighter to compete at Rajadamnern Stadium.

Rodtang and Aida’s relationship has been admired by fans often praising their sparring videos as “relationship goals.” Rodtang even converted to Islam, Aida’s faith, as part of their union. The two will frequently train Muay Thai together.

The announcement marks a new chapter for the couple, who have often spoken about their dreams of building a family. Fans and fellow athletes flooded their posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the exciting milestone.

Aida Shared:

“A big gift is on its way! ‘From now on, it’s not just the two of us anymore; it’s the three of us.’“

“Can’t keep calm… I’m going to be a mom! , Our greatest gift is on its way.”