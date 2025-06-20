Yuki Yoza makes his return to the ONE Championship ring at ONE Friday Fights 116 against former ONE bantamweight champion Petchanong. In a showdown between former champions, the former K-1 champion will face off against a tricky Thai.

Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza faces his toughest test yet when he faces former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchtanong at ONE Friday Fights 116 🔥 Who will come up on top?#ONEFridayFights116 | Jul 18 at 7:30PM ICT/8:30AM ET⁠

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 190+ countries… pic.twitter.com/NoEdVKzaSc — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) June 18, 2025

Both fighters have a bit of a history, as the two have met in the past and have even sparred with one another in Thailand, in what was an enjoyable outing for the Japanese striker who sparred in a Muay Thai style manner, not only that but with Petchanong being more of Kickboxer than he is a Nak Muay as his most significant accolades are in kickboxing.

Yuki Yoza takes no easy fights as he looks to topple a former champion.

Yuki Yoza is seeking another big win for his legacy as he aims to overcome the former champion Petchanong. If he topples the Thai striker, he will likely look to take the bantamweight kickboxing crown from Johnathan Haggerty. However, despite his age, Petchanong is no easy fight for anyone in the bantamweight division, as his brutal kicks and high fight IQ are what made him the champion that he was.