Superlek Honored to Represent Thailand in ONE 168 Headline Bout Against Jonathan Haggerty

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking to capture golden Muay Thai at ONE 168 as he takes on England’s Jonathan Haggerty. The championship match is hosted stateside in Denver, and Superlek is proud to represent his home nation of Thailand both in the USA and in Muay Thai.

Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty

“The Kicking Machine” has an incredible legacy in Muay Thai and is top-ranked on the pound-for-pound list. The Thai-born athlete has some incredible wins over notable fighters such as multi-division kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa, Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, top-ranked Daniel Puertas Gallardo, and the incredible Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has over 170 fights to his name, but the most important match of his career is coming on September 6 at ONE 168. The Thai-born athlete will be going up in weight to challenge Muay Thai king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for his crown. Haggerty has been on a knockout win streak which includes his first-round stoppage to earn gold in Muay Thai.

The 28-year-old “Kicking Machine” stands out in Muay Thai due to his quiver full of various kicks which he can launch at any range with dangerous speed and power.

On facing Haggerty at ONE 168, in the USA, with a Muay Thai title on the line, Superlek said how proud he is to represent Thailand and Muay Thai. He explained: