Rodtang Stripped of Muay Thai World Title Due To Weight Miss

Superstar Muay Thai fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been stripped of his ONE Championship title due to being unable to make hydration and weight.

Hosted at Lumpinee Stadium, in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE 169 was set to go down with three title matches. A heavyweight MMA championship between Anatoly Malykhin and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, a strawweight kickboxing title fight with Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen, plus a flyweight Muay Thai world championship match between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith.

Making weight and hydration has been a struggle for “The Iron Man” in the past, but in more recent fights he seemed to have it under control.

Rodtang and Jacob Smith have agreed on fighting at a 135.5 lbs catchweight.

As reported by Nicolas Atkin:

“Rodtang has lost his ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai title on the scale after missing weight for ONE 169. Understand Jacob Smith has accepted a catchweight of 135.5lbs so the fight will go ahead, but only Smith can win the vacant belt. Smith will also receive a percentage of Rodtang’s 10 million baht purse.”

“The Iron Man” and the UK-born Jacob Smith fought years prior with the Thai-born Rodtang dominating the matchup. On November 8, at ONE 169, Smith was coming for revenge. The two will still fight but a title will not be on the line and Jitmuangnon has been stripped due to a weight miss.