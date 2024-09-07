Superlek scores 49-second KO of Jonathan Haggerty with savage elbow strike - ONE 168 Highlights

Superlek needed less than a minute to finish Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE 168 headliner on Friday night in The Mile High City.

Emanating from Ball Arena, fight fans were treated to a fast and furious main event as ‘The Kicking Machine’ scored a shocking first-round KO against former two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Haggerty came out aggressive from the get-go and caught Superlek early with a nice left hand. That early success appeared to encourage ‘The General’ to move forward — a decision that would prove to be a massive mistake as Superlek timed Haggerty’s entry perfectly and unleashed an absolutely brutal elbow that caught Haggerty clean and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Haggerty attempted to reach his feet before the 10-count but was unable to do so, giving us a brand new bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Official Result: Superlek def. Jonathan Haggerty via KO (elbow) at 0:49 of Round 1.

