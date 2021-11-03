Javier Mendez was once a non-believer in the rivalry between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik, but after UFC 267, he’s now a firm believer in the beef that is brewing between the two.

There have been some amazing rivalries in MMA history. Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz to name just a few. None have been bigger than the rivalry between internet sensations Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik.

The two almost came to blows at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi but were held off by some security.

Javier Mendez, the founder and coach of AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) has claimed that Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik truly share a hateful relationship with each other. He spoke about the two on the most recent installment of his podcast ‘The Javier Mendez Podcast’.

“So I’m with Rizwan, I’m with Khabib today and I said, ‘Hey, what’s the deal with those guys? It’s a joke, right?’ And Rizwan says, ‘No coach, they hate each other.’ I go, ‘What?! They hate each other?’ He goes, ‘Yes. They really hate each other.'” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Mendez wasn’t a believer in the rivalry before he saw the video of the two trying to fight at UFC 267

“I just looked at Instagram right now, where Nogueira, he put a post up with these two guys going at it and it did look real. I thought it was all playing. I thought they were making it up. But no. And Khabib would never lie to me. He goes, ‘Those guys don’t like each other.’ Now will they ever fight? I don’t know. But the hate is real.”

The two captured the fascination of MMA fans everywhere months ago when they held a “press conference” for their upcoming fight, which is yet to happen and they haven’t even set a date. Hasbulla was seen all over UFC 267 with former fighters and was even inside the cage with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mackachev after his win over Dan Hooker.

Do you buy into the rivalry or do you believe it is all for show?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.