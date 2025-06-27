Beno Adamia Stripped Of Flyweight Title at Oktagon 73 Weigh Ins

On Saturday night, Oktagon MMA heads to Hamburg. A sold out Barclays Arena awaits a stacked Oktagon 73 card. However, the Friday morning weigh-ins saw 5 fighters miss weight, one of which was the Flyweight Champ, Beno Adamia. Beno Adamia has now been forced to vacate his title, and will not be able to win it back on Saturday, when he faces UFC Veteran Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Beno Adamia is no longer the flyweight champion

The Georgian Flyweight was unable to make weight on Friday morning, missing by 1 kilogram. Adamia won the title in February against Sam Creasey, and was supposed to be making his first defense. Despite the miss, Adamia is still set to be fighting Zhumagulov, and many fans are surprised to find this title fight serving as the featured prelim. Obviously, the main event is German Superstar Christian Eckerlin v Robert Oukac, but at the very least, it could have served as the co-main event.

The pair of flyweights are known for going to war, so the fight will be a great fight, for as long as it lasts.

only Zhalgas Zhumagulov can win the title

Zhalgas Zhumagulov will have the entire nation of Khazakstan behind him. With 300k+ Instagram followers, Zhumagulov is one of the most popular fighters under the Oktagon MMA banner. Winning the title could turn him into a mega star in the promotion. Zhumagulov will be looking to make it 4 wins in a row since departing from the UFC. Inside the UFC, he was known as an anytime, anywhere type fighter, having faced the likes of Joshua Van, Charles Johnson, Manel Kape and Amir Albazi. He even has a win over Tagir Ulanbekov outside of the UFC.

Zhumagulov has a chance to win his first title, since he was the Flyweight Champ under the FNG banner in 2019. It will be interesting to see who the fans in Hamburg cheer for, both fighters are very popular in their respective nations, and will be looking to become popular in one of OktagonMMA’s biggest markets, Germany.