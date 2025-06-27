Jonas Mågård Looks To Earn Severino Rematch at Oktagon 73

At Oktagon 73, the former Bantamweight Champion, Jonas Mågård returns for the first time since his war with Igor Severino in December. In his return, he faces Farbod Nezhad. The Berlin native will most likely be the crowd favorite, but that won’t play a factor for Mågård, he will be looking to get through this fight, and then exact his revenge.

Jonas Mågård out for revenge

At Oktagon 65, Jonas Mågård lost a razor thin split decision against the former UFC Fighter Igor Severino. In a back-and-forth war, Severino got the nod. Now Igor Severino will face Jack Cartwright for the vacant title, which has upset Mågård. He feels that a 5 round rematch with Severino for the title would have made more sense, as he previously dominantly defeated Cartwright.

Jonas Mågård’s confidence is very high coming into this matchup. Mågård will be looking to make light work of Nezhand, and then be able to get a title shot in the near future. With Severino Cartwright having fallen through before, it is not out of the realm of possibilities, that we could see Mågård step in in August.

Farbod Nezhad misses weight

At the weigh ins on Friday morning, Nezhad missed weight by about 2 kilograms (4,5 pounds). In a tense face off, the former Champ didn’t mince his words, saying “you’re going to die tomorrow”. Nezhad is coming off an impressive win over Mate Sanikidze in Frankfurt last year. He will look to carry this momentum into a future title shot.

Nezhad will likely have to answer many questions regarding his weight miss. It is speculated that the doctors stepped in during his cut, and made him stop. However, Nezhad is not the only fighter who missed weight on the card, Robert Pukac and Beno Adamia also missed weight. Drama at the Oktagon 73 weigh ins, but the fights will still go ahead.