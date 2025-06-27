Emily Blunt and The Rock on Honoring Mark Kerr and the Human Struggle Behind MMA at UFC Hall of Fame

The UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony last night served as a platform to honor MMA legend Mark Kerr, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and also to preview the highly anticipated film The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The Smashing Machine

As Mark Kerr took his rightful place among MMA’s greatest, the spotlight also shone on the team behind the upcoming film inspired by his life. The Rock and Emily Blunt walked the red carpet alongside Kerr, sharing heartfelt words about the man and the journey that brought them all together. On the importance of honoring MMA legends, The Rock said:

“It was important to me and to Emily to pay tribute to Mark because of the life he lived… What an opportunity it is for Mark, for us to acknowledge Mark and the road that he paved… Mark said something to me earlier. I said, ‘How do you feel?’ He said, ‘Acceptance.’ Yeah, it’s a big deal, and I’m very proud.”

Emily Blunt on Discovering MMA and the Human Struggle

Emily Blunt, who plays Dawn Staples, Mark Kerr’s partner and now wife, in the film, spoke with admiration and deep respect about her journey into the world of MMA. When asked if she was now a UFC fan, Blunt responded:

“Now, I mean, the respect and reverence for me is just—I don’t even know how to form words about it. To have learned so much about it, to have immersed myself in that world, to have played someone who was on the receiving end of a lot of what comes with that world, was really poignant. The film really explores the human struggle of what goes on behind the scenes—the kind of mental fortitude you have to have, the staying power, the pressure. Every fight is a new mountain range. The fallout from that, what happens afterwards, win or lose, was so fascinating to me on a human level.”

Blunt’s words highlighted the emotional and psychological challenges faced by fighters and their loved ones—a theme at the heart of The Smashing Machine. She continued:

“I thought so much about fear—it’s something that I could never imagine stepping into a ring and knowing that someone could hurt you badly enough that you would lose, and then what happens after the loss, and the pressure of needing to win. I was just so fascinated by the world and in awe of it, of the courage.”

The Responsibility of Telling a True Story

Both The Rock and Emily Blunt emphasized the responsibility they felt in portraying real people and real relationships. The Rock noted the closeness they developed with Kerr and his family throughout the filmmaking process. Blunt’s approach to her role was marked by empathy and a desire to honor the truth, she said:

“It’s a responsibility—an incredible responsibility—because this is a real man, real woman, real relationship, living a real life, going through ups and downs, demons and angels.”

The Rock also reflected on the broader impact of Kerr’s story, especially for audiences in the Pacific region. He explained:

“The important thing about Mark is, yes, he was an MMA legend, a pioneer, one of the godfathers, and had this incredible career that gets capped off beautifully tonight in this incredible acknowledgement that’s so earned. But Mark’s story is a universal story that little kids—Pacific Island kids, little Samoans, tiny Mu—whatever it is, his story is something that resonates with me and for people all around the world.”

The movie The Smashing Machine is set for release in theaters on October 3, 2025