Viral Sensation Mona Kimura Dominates with Second-Round TKO – Watch Highlights

ByTimothy Wheaton
Viral Sensation Mona Kimura 木村 萌那Dominates with Second-Round TKO

Mona Kimura (木村 萌那) of K-1 GYM MEGURO TEAM TIGER continued her undefeated streak in professional kickboxing with a second-round referee stoppage TKO victory over Satoko Ozawa at Krush.177, held on June 27, 2025, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Mona Kimura 木村 萌那

The 23-year-old Mona Kimura, who represented Japan at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, showcased her evolving hybrid style of boxing and karate-based kickboxing to overwhelm the veteran Ozawa, a former KPKB Women’s Bantamweight Champion with 42 professional fights.

mona kimura

Mona Kimura, fighting as a southpaw, immediately set the pace with her signature side kicks and front kicks, keeping Ozawa at bay and preventing her from closing the distance.

READ MORE:  Watch: Jessica-Rose Clark’s Striking Showdown in Dirty Boxing with Marilia Morais

Throughout the first round, Kimura mixed sharp straight punches with body shots and hooks, cutting Ozawa’s right cheek and causing early bleeding. Despite Ozawa’s determined forward pressure, Kimura remained composed, countering with left straights and rapid-fire side kicks to both the head and body.

mona kimura 2

The second round saw Kimura maintain her dominance. She continued to exploit her reach and timing, landing crisp left straights and dynamic side kicks that further opened cuts on Ozawa’s face, specifically around her right eye.

The referee called for a doctor’s check due to the severity of the bleeding, but after a brief pause, the bout resumed. Kimura pressed forward, landing a hard left straight that prompted the referee to stop the contest at 1:08 of the second round, awarding her a TKO victory and her third consecutive win as a professional.

READ MORE:  Jamal Ben Saddik Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison for Money Laundering and Forgery Over €1 Million
monda kimura 33

In her post-fight comments, Kimura confidently declared, “I think you all saw the strength of the ‘Mona World.’ I was able to show my straight punches and kicks, and I feel I’ve evolved a little more. I’d like to fight for a belt soon, so please consider it, Mr. Miyata,” directly appealing to Krush producer Mitsuru Miyata for a shot at the title.

Mona Kimura’s unique style, blending boxing technique with karate-inspired kicks, has earned her international attention, having gone viral earlier this year. With her rapid-fire side kicks drawing comparisons to the iconic “Hyakuretsukyaku” (Hundred Rending Kicks) move from the Street Fighter video game series. With this latest win, Kimura solidifies her status as one of the most exciting rising stars in Japanese women’s kickboxing.

READ MORE:  Watch: UFC BJJ 1 - Full Event and Results
Mona Kimura 木村 萌那 4
Mona Kimura 木村 萌那
Mona Kimura 木村 萌那 2
Mona Kimura 木村 萌那 5
READ MORE:  "He needs to rebuild properly" - Chatri Sityodtong shuts down potential Takeru vs Rodtang rematch

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts