Viral Sensation Mona Kimura Dominates with Second-Round TKO – Watch Highlights

Mona Kimura (木村 萌那) of K-1 GYM MEGURO TEAM TIGER continued her undefeated streak in professional kickboxing with a second-round referee stoppage TKO victory over Satoko Ozawa at Krush.177, held on June 27, 2025, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old Mona Kimura, who represented Japan at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, showcased her evolving hybrid style of boxing and karate-based kickboxing to overwhelm the veteran Ozawa, a former KPKB Women’s Bantamweight Champion with 42 professional fights.

Mona Kimura, fighting as a southpaw, immediately set the pace with her signature side kicks and front kicks, keeping Ozawa at bay and preventing her from closing the distance.

Throughout the first round, Kimura mixed sharp straight punches with body shots and hooks, cutting Ozawa’s right cheek and causing early bleeding. Despite Ozawa’s determined forward pressure, Kimura remained composed, countering with left straights and rapid-fire side kicks to both the head and body.

The second round saw Kimura maintain her dominance. She continued to exploit her reach and timing, landing crisp left straights and dynamic side kicks that further opened cuts on Ozawa’s face, specifically around her right eye.

The referee called for a doctor’s check due to the severity of the bleeding, but after a brief pause, the bout resumed. Kimura pressed forward, landing a hard left straight that prompted the referee to stop the contest at 1:08 of the second round, awarding her a TKO victory and her third consecutive win as a professional.

In her post-fight comments, Kimura confidently declared, “I think you all saw the strength of the ‘Mona World.’ I was able to show my straight punches and kicks, and I feel I’ve evolved a little more. I’d like to fight for a belt soon, so please consider it, Mr. Miyata,” directly appealing to Krush producer Mitsuru Miyata for a shot at the title.

Mona Kimura’s unique style, blending boxing technique with karate-inspired kicks, has earned her international attention, having gone viral earlier this year. With her rapid-fire side kicks drawing comparisons to the iconic “Hyakuretsukyaku” (Hundred Rending Kicks) move from the Street Fighter video game series. With this latest win, Kimura solidifies her status as one of the most exciting rising stars in Japanese women’s kickboxing.