Roy Jones Jr. Eyes Bout with Controversial Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate

Roy Jones Jr., at 56 years old, is reportedly ready to come out of retirement for a potential boxing match against Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality and former kickboxer, who is currently in court.

Andrew Tate Challenges Roy Jones Jr. in Unlikely Showdown

The prospect of the fight has sparked public interest, not just because of the age gap, Jones is nearly two decades older than Tate, but also due to the wildly different reputations and histories of the two men. Roy Jones Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his generation, a former four-division world champion who held belts at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and even heavyweight, a rare feat in boxing history. Over his illustrious career, Jones amassed 66 wins with 47 knockouts, displaying speed, power, and ring intelligence that made him a legend. Jones Jr., said:

“There are a lot of guys who fans would love to see me fight. Andrew Tate, he’s very controversial, he knows his boxing stuff a little, he’s been watching me a long time, he says some very good things and sometimes not. But I like his guts, that he is not afraid to express himself. That makes a boxer, someone not afraid to express themselves. I’d like to fight him, he has one of the bigger platforms and would make the biggest splash.”

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate said:

“We would welcome the opportunity to initiate discussions regarding a high-profile fight between Roy Jones Jr and Andrew Tate, we are confident it would attract and captivate audiences worldwide.

Andrew Tate, on the other hand, is a 38-year-old former kickboxer who found greater fame as a social media influencer than he ever did in the ring. Tate claims four world kickboxing titles, but the level of competition and legitimacy of those belts have often been questioned by critics and combat sports analysts. Competing in lower leagues and under different rulesets than typical kickboxing. His kickboxing career was not on the same global stage as Jones’ boxing exploits.

Tate’s notoriety now comes mainly from his online presence, where he is known for provocative statements and a lifestyle that flaunts wealth and a confrontational attitude toward women. This persona has earned him millions of followers and just as many critics.

Tate has also been involved in a series of legal controversies. He and his brother Tristan are currently facing multiple criminal charges in the UK, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking. Tate is also being sued in a civil case by four women alleging abuse and coercive control, with a trial now set for summer 2026 after being moved forward from 2027.

The proposed fight between Jones and Tate is unlikely to happen soon, given Tate’s ongoing legal battles and the uncertainty about his availability.