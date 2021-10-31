Hasbulla and UFC president Dana White finally meet each other cage side at UFC 267.

‘Mini Khabib’ was the ‘talk of the town’ during UFC 267 and was on full display all night. From the multiple social media posts of him with some of the greats such as Daniel Cormier and Anotnio Minotauro Nogueira. UFC President Dana White couldn’t go without paying respect to the legend Hasbulla.

White also stated in the video that “Everyone of these fights on the main card are bad ass.” They for sure did not disappoint, as it was one of the better cards in a while. White got very excited when he saw Hasbulla and turned the camera for everyone to see the 2 together at last.

Hasbulla was cage side all night and even made an appearance inside the octagon after his friend Islam Mackachev defeated Dan Hooker via submission. Hasbulla’s friend Mackachev made very quick work of his opposition and Hasbulla was very excited about that. Mackachev’s win over Hooker may have put him closer to a title shot and with how great he looked, maybe he needs to bring Hasbulla to all his fights now. Mackachev had never looked that dominant and to dominate another top six fighter like that was eye popping. The Russians cleaned house tonight in Abu Dhabi and Hasbulla was in most of their corners. Hasbulla was all over UFC 267 and here are some of the highlights of the internet sensation’s eventful night:

Hasbula defeats Minotauro pic.twitter.com/yyhRyqtX4C — HELLO JAPAN (@HelloJapan01) October 29, 2021

Hasbulla is in the house! 👀#UFC267 pic.twitter.com/uodlWHcjq7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 30, 2021

Daniel Cormier messed with the wrong man. Hasbulla the champ. pic.twitter.com/9RgfNzTtCq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2021

Islam Makhachev picked up Hasbulla after his first round submission win 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZpQ3lncSU5 — br_betting (@br_betting) October 30, 2021

He even got in a scuffle with his arch nemesis Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is lucky Hasbulla had someone holding him back pic.twitter.com/iReJxsrRr5 — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) October 30, 2021 It was a very eventful few days for the fan favorite i Abu Dhabi and it looks like he very much enjoyed his time at UFC 267.

Did Hasbulla steal the show on the loaded fight card?