Three UFC Fights The Fans Want To See In 2020

The future of the UFC is looking incredibly healthy, with the potential for some superb match-ups in the coming months once things get underway again. Dana White has hinted at them, but nothing is set in stone.

In the past, though, fans of the sport have been served up some drab affairs. We’ve had matchups that simply didn’t make sense or uneven, one-sided contests where there was always going to be one winner. Hopefully, we aren’t subjected to those type of bouts in the future, especially given the current state of affairs around the various divisions. The potential is clearly there for some remarkable fights.

With that in mind, we thought we’d come up with a few potential fights of the future. Fights the fans want to see. We can’t predict the schedule, but hopefully, this is the way things will go.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is back and raring to go. It’s no secret. But will the flamboyant Irishman look to make amends for his convincing defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018? That remains to be seen, especially as Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to mark his return to the Octagon with a title defence against Tony Ferguson. That’s not to say a bout with McGregor isn’t on the cards for the future, though.

Speaking recently on the possibility of another fight with Khabib, McGregor said: “I gave my respect and congrats. He won the match. Let’s see what happens next time. I’m confident we’ll get it again – let’s go again. I am humble in victory or defeat. It’s a sport at the end of the day. A gruesome sport, but it’s a sport. So I respect it. I was defeated that night.”

Given his dominant display in the first fight, Khabib is cited as 2/7 favourite in the potential match-up with most bookmakers. It's arguably tougher to call given McGregor's clear determination to right the wrongs of last time. One thing is for sure, though, this is a fight that surely has to happen again.

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier

These two have already faced off twice before, which is exactly why fans are desperate to see a third and final battle to decide it once and for all. Both fighters hold a victory over the other, they have been the promotion’s top champion overall, and given the previous two fights, the idea of a third contest is simply mouth-watering.

With the so-called eye pokes from the previous two bouts hogging much of the post-fight discussions, a deciding battle between the two surely appeals. It’d be easy to promote, fans would flock in their numbers, and at the age of 40, Cormier would surely jump at the chance to bow out with a humongous victory over his nemesis Miocic.

Being the younger man, Miocic is the experts’ pick should the two meet again. It’s impossible to write off Daniel Cormier though, isn’t it?

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

The hottest prospect in the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman is an impressive operator. After dismantling Tyron Woodley at UFC 235, the young Nigerian successfully defended his belt against Colby Covington. Since then, a contest between him and Jorge Masvidal has been mooted, especially given the rising stock of Masvidal once again.

Should the match get made, Usman will surely be the clear favourite, but we all saw what Jorge Masvidal did to Nate Diaz at UFC 244. He’s dangerous.