Drake Places $200k Bet on UFC 317 Main Event – Will Charles Oliveira or Ilia Topuria Get Struck by the Drake Curse?

Will the Drake Curse strike at UFC 317? Drake’s latest foray into UFC betting has sent shockwaves, or at least some playful groans, through the MMA world once again.

Drake Curse and UFC 317

The Canadian superstar has reportedly thrown down a hefty $200,000 wager on Charles Oliveira to win the main event at UFC 317, where “do Bronx” is set to face the undefeated Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title. If correct, he would walk away with a nice $880,000.

This match, headlining International Fight Week in Las Vegas, is already one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and Drake’s bet only cranks up the drama.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both men. Topuria, formerly the featherweight champion, vacated his belt to chase history in a second weight class, coming off back-to-back knockouts of legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Oliveira, meanwhile, is a former lightweight champ and holds the UFC records for most finishes and submissions. Topuria has already called out Islam Makhachev for a welterweight showdown, while Oliveira would cement his legacy as one of the most dangerous fighters in UFC history.

Drake’s bet, however, has fans and pundits alike dusting off the old “Drake Curse” memes. The rapper’s track record with UFC wagers is, let’s say, less than stellar, unless you count the entertainment value. He’s lost big on Masvidal, Gaethje, and others, though he’s had a few wins here and there, notably with Israel Adesanya and a massive parlay win on a UK Fight Night card.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Opponents Ilia Topuria of Germany and Charles Oliveira of Brazil face off during the UFC 317 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Still, the legend of the curse is strong enough that fans half-jokingly brace for disaster whenever Drake’s name is linked to a fighter. The Reddit threads are flooded with quips and conspiracy theories, from “it was nice knowing you Charles” to “maybe it’s intentional,” and even some skepticism about whether these bets are real or just a clever marketing stunt for the betting platform.

On the ground, the mood is electric. Topuria is the betting favorite, with odds around -420, while Oliveira is a +310 underdog, a number some fans feel doesn’t give the Brazilian enough respect. As fight night approaches, the question isn’t just who will leave with the belt, it’s whether Drake’s $200,000 gamble will pay off, or if the “Drake Curse” will strike again. Either way, the only sure bet is that the main event will be must-see TV.