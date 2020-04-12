Khabib Nurmagomedov Targeting September Return

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov expects to be back in action by the fall.

Nurmagomedov was expected to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. However, he was ruled out after he was stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the end, it didn’t matter as UFC 249 had to be called off entirely with all future events postponed indefinitely as of now.

So the attention now turns to when the promotion will be back in action. For now, nobody can say for sure even if UFC president Dana White maintains they will be the first sport back.

But for Nurmagomedov, the ideal return date is in September. In a recent Instagram post, “The Eagle” posted an image of himself wearing boxing gloves next to a punching bag.

“But September is not so far away, even though it’s hard to believe that everything will end by September, but still one serious person said that in peacetime it is necessary to prepare for war 👊 – How are your days going?”

Nurmagomedov notably competed last September as well when he defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

It’s hard to say if things will be back to normal by then this year. But all we can do is hope.

Do you think we’ll see Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson in September?