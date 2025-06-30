Dana White on Boxing vs. UFC: “The UFC Is a Dictatorship – and That’s Why It Works”

The longtime president and promoter of the UFC, Dana White, recently made headlines with his blunt comparison between the worlds of boxing and UFC. As Dana White looks beyond his success with the UFC, he is making a move into the world of boxing, a sport he believes is in need of major reform. In a recent interview, White drew sharp contrasts between the organizational structures of mixed martial arts and boxing, highlighting his belief that the UFC’s centralized approach is the key to its success, as he prepares to promote Canelo vs. Crawford.

Inside Dana White’s Next Move: UFC-Style Boxing and the Saudi Connection

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Dana White explained:

“There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen in boxing, and not in the UFC. The UFC is a dictatorship. In boxing, there’s a lot of different guys. Eddie Hearn is a good guy,he’s just stating facts about the difference between promoting boxing events and promoting the UFC. I have big plans over the next five years. “We really haven’t even announced what I’m doing yet in boxing. The great thing about timing is everything, getting into this now, when you look at what Saudi Sheikh Turki and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia are doing for boxing, these big fights that would have never happened are happening because of them. To be able to be in the middle of it and put my stamp on it has been an honor.”

Dana White: Why a “Dictatorship” Works in the UFC – And Might Save Boxing

Dana White’s comments come as he expands his influence from mixed martial arts into professional boxing. Earlier this year, White announced a partnership with Turki Alalshikh, a key figure in Saudi Arabian sports, and TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both UFC and WWE, to launch a new boxing league.

The goal is to bring more organization and clarity to boxing, which Dana White has described as a “broken” sport due to its complex promotion structure and infrequent big fights. The new league is expected to feature regular events and “super fights” with top boxers, aiming to create a schedule similar to the UFC’s.

Canelo vs. Crawford

Dana White is set to promote a fight between two of the biggest stars in boxing: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford. This is a massive fight, as Canelo is a top middleweight champion, and Crawford is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Two fighters who are top of the pound-for-pound rankings in boxing.

Dana White’s vision is for boxing to adopt a more centralized model, similar to the UFC’s approach, which he calls a “dictatorship.” He believes this structure allows for better matchmaking, more frequent big fights, and a clearer path for fans to follow. Success could mean a new era for the sport, with more opportunities for fighters and more exciting events for fans. For now, Dana White remains focused on his long-term plans for boxing, and how he can leave his mark on the sport during a time of major change.