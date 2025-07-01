Dana White Crowns Ilia Topuria UFC’s New Superstar After UFC 317 KO – Level With Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre

Ilia Topuria’s star power is the talk of the UFC after his explosive first-round finish of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Dana White was quick to call him “the biggest star in the world,” and while that’s a bold claim, there’s no denying Topuria’s momentum.

Dana White Hails Ilia Topuria After Knockout Run Over UFC Legends

The Spanish-Georgian featherweight has now strung together knockout wins over three of the most respected names in the game: Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and now Oliveira. Each of those opponents is a former or current champion, and each fell to Topuria’s fists in decisive fashion.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White said:

“He did exactly what he said he’s going to do. He is an absolute complete fighter. Stand-up is beautiful. Ground grappling—everything. This kid’s a star. From a punching power standpoint, he knocks out Volkanovski, Holloway, and Oliveira—three amazing fighters in a row. Is he the hardest hitter pound-for-pound that the UFC has ever had? He’s on a great three-fight win streak for sure. All legends that he knocked out. “I don’t know where he sits pound-for-pound punching power, but moving up a weight class like that and doing what you say you’re going to do in the first round is very impressive.“

He was asked: “If he won this fight, he might turn into a star the caliber of a Ronda, a George St-Pierre, or a Conor McGregor, with the look he has, the way he talks, and the way he fights.” White answered:

“No Doubt About It.You felt the energy in the building tonight. It was a big fight, and to go in and say exactly what you’re going to do and then do it the way he did it is impressive.”

The UFC loves a fighter who not only wins, but also does so with style and confidence. Ilia Topuria fits the bill. He predicted his win over Oliveira, then delivered it with clinical precision. His striking looked sharp, his grappling was on point, and he barely broke a sweat. It’s not just the performances, Topuria has the swagger and the soundbites. He’s comfortable in front of the camera, quick with a quip, and never shy about calling his shots.

Dana White compared Ilia Topuria to Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, and Conor McGregor, fighters who became household names not just for their skills, but for their personalities and ability to draw a crowd.

But is Topuria truly the UFC’s biggest star? That depends on how you define “star.” In terms of mainstream recognition and pay-per-view numbers, McGregor still reigns supreme. His crossover appeal, business ventures, and knack for headline-grabbing antics have kept him in the public eye even when he’s not fighting. St-Pierre and Rousey, too, have legacies that extend beyond the Octagon. Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, is still building his brand. He has a growing fanbase in Europe, particularly in Spain and Georgia, and his highlight-reel knockouts are making waves on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain strikes Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ilia Topuria’s fighting style is tailor-made for stardom. He’s aggressive, confident, and finishes fights. That’s a recipe for attention in the UFC. The energy in the arena after his win over Oliveira was palpable, and Dana White was quick to point out that kind of electricity is what creates superstars. The UFC’s promotional machine is now firmly behind Topuria, and if he keeps winning in dramatic fashion, his profile will only grow.