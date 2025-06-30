Jake Paul Sets Sights on Anthony Joshua: ‘We’re Making This Fight Happen by End of 2026’

Jake Paul wants Anthony Joshua next.

Returning to the squared circle in Anaheim, ‘The Problem Child’ added another big win to his resume, handily defeating former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

While the fight failed to excite even the most staunch of Paul supporters, it was another step in the right direction as the YouTube star continues to try and solidify himself as a legitimate force in the world of professional boxing.

Of course, Paul still has a long way to go before boxing purists forget that most of his wins come from beating a bunch of ex-MMA stars and past-their-prime pugilists, but if Paul gets his wish, he’ll face his toughest test yet come 2026.

I mean, Anthony Joshua—I think that’s the main one that we’ve talked a lot about,” Paul said during Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “If it’s not for the title, it’s looking at Tommy [Fury], if he’s reasonable, and then Anthony Joshua. “He’s adamant that he wants to make that fight happen at the end of 2026, and we’re going to meet with Matt while we’re in New York to promote the greatest trilogy in the history of boxing.



Joshua, of course, is one of the biggest names in boxing. A former undisputed heavyweight world champion, the Watford, England native has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the game, including Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, and Francis Ngannou.

Joshua has been long-linked to a clash with Tyson Fury, but after coming up short against Dubois in September, talks were promptly put on hold.