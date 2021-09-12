The ever-engrossing sport of Mixed Marital Arts has produced its fair share of exceptional talent but only a select few have gained the privilege to name themselves as the all-time greats.

A few honorable mentions include current Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who gained many plaudits ahead of his rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268 with MMA odds as the favorite. Demetrious Johnson and Jose Aldo also earn an honorable mention

Jon Jones (Light Heavyweight/Heavyweight):

While Jones’ name has been shrouded in controversy outside the confines of the Octagon, inside Jonny ‘Bones’ is a different beast entirely.

A combination of devasting kicks, cataclysmic elbows and fatal ground and pound, Jon Jones has gained the reputation as arguably the Greatest pound-for-pound fighter to ever step into the Octagon and an individual that many have sprouted as the ‘GOAT’ of MMA. With numerous victories over various icons of the sport, including his monumental UFC 165 clash against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones has now up to 205 for potential clash with new Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fedor Emelianenko (Heavyweight/Super Heavyweight):

Before Jones’ rise to stardom, Fedor was long considered to be the greatest fighter of all time in MMA after his continuous decades of pure dominance in Japan with PRIDE. Fedor specialized in ground game as well as being almost as dangerous in stand-up.

Following on from his controversial loss over Tsuyoshi Kosaka via Doctor stoppage, the Russian would win his next 28 fights in a row, capturing the PRIDE Heavyweight championship in the process with MMA legends Micro Cro Cop, Antonio Nogueira and Heath Herring all falling to the Last Emperor who is still fighting to this day aged 44.

Anderson Silva (Middleweight/Light Heavyweight):

While Silva is still gearing up for further bouts at the age of 46, the Spider has left a legacy unlike any other fighter to step into the Octagon.

Silva’s pure domination over the UFCs Middleweight division remains as one of the longest title reigns in UFC history that saw Silva taunt and mock his opponents before connecting with a killer blow or locking in a submission that would ultimately end any worthy opponent to his crown. An endless list of victim’s tallies across Silva’s Hall of Fame career with his bouts against Chael Sonnen being favorites amongst fans.

While Silva’s best years are well and truly behind him, with the legendary fighter seemingly unwilling to step away from the Octagon, his legacy can never be tainted as an MMA and worldwide icon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Lightweight/Welterweight):

No one could have foreseen the incredible rise of Khabib as his name now firmly belongs on the all-time greats. After his UFC 254 submission victory over Justin Gaethje, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport, vacating his Lightweight championship a short while after.

Khabib’s record speaks for itself, a perfect 29-0 unbeaten career defeating some of the promotions biggest names along the way including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Rafael Dos Anjos.

At only 32, the door could still be open for a potential return in the future, but Khabib has already proven to fans that he is undoubtedly the greatest grappler that the sport has ever seen and one its most illustrious names.

Amanda Nunes (Featherweight/Bantamweight):

MMA has become a cornerstone for the development of female sports with the UFC also producing a larger roster of female talent and main events dedicated to female fighters.

The very best of the best, however, is still undoubtably Amanda Nunes who has decimated both the Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions becoming the first female UFC fighter to win championships across two weight divisions.

Despite such a superior tenure atop the women’s division, Nunes was hardly promoted in her bout against a returning Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, despite being the UFCs Bantamweight champion, and was seen as a heavy underdog.

Following this, Nunes unexpectedly decimated the superstar Rousey, which would be Ronda’s last showing in the UFC, and would later defeat Cris Cyborg for the Featherweight championship at UFC 232. Nunes has also defeated Holly Holm, Germaine De Randamie and Felicia Spencer across a decorated record of opponents.

Nunes continues to carve out an already guaranteed Hall of Fame worthy career and at just 33 years of age, she’s got plenty more bouts left with a chance to move her current win streak up to 13.

She is without question the greatest female fighter who has ever lived.

Georges St. Pierre (Welterweight/Middleweight):

The Canadian may have been beloved by all outside the Octagon, but if you were standing in the opposite corner to him when that cage door closed, it would be all over before it even began.

St. Pierre’s mindset and passion ahead of a major encounter was unprecedented as the starlet would destroy anyone who stood across from him, capturing the Welterweight title and later the Middleweight championship after a brief retirement.

GSP has now been rightfully inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, despite the rumors of a potential record setting fight against the aforementioned Khabib in the past, with the generational star without question being one of MMA greatest ever fighters.