Tallison Teixeira wants to fight for UFC heavyweight title in 2026

UFC heavyweight contender Tallison Teixeira has said that he wants to earn a shot at the world championship by next year.

As we know, Tallison Teixeira is an incredibly talented heavyweight mixed martial artist. We also know that he faces the toughest test of his career to date later tonight when he goes head to head with Derrick Lewis. While some wonder whether or not he’s ready for such a big opportunity, others are of the belief that this can serve as a real launching pad for him in the division.

Tallison Teixeira goes in there with the intention to knock his foe’s head off of their shoulders. That’s the kind of approach you need against some of these guys higher up the rankings, and we’re fascinated to see how his power translates against ‘The Black Beast’.

In a recent interview, Tallison Teixeira was pretty bold when talking about some of his aspirations for the next 18 months of his career.

#UFCNashville headliner Tallison Teixeira wants to "make history" and fight for the #UFC heavyweight title in 2026



(🎥 @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/RZExQdgkci — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 12, 2025

Tallison Teixeira’s big plan

“Now that Jon Jones has retired, and the division is finally rolling, I expect to be fighting for the belt before the end of next year,” Teixeira said. “Fight Derrick now, and I hope to fight one more time this year, and next year I’ll be fighting for the belt. I want to make history in this organization, you know? I think I have the potential to do that, and it’s all about working hard to get there.”

“I think the only one that could stop [Aspinall] right now would be ‘Malhadinho,’” said Teixeira, referring to Jailton Almeida. “I don’t see [Ciryl] Gane beating him. I don’t think Sergei wins either. So I think the most likely to win would be ‘Malhadinho’. It’s good that the belt would come to Bahia one way or the other. If ‘Malhadinho’ doesn’t take his belt, I got it.”

