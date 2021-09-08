Anderson Silva insists he has a few more fighting years left him in.

‘The Spider’ is currently enjoying something of a career resurgence after leaving the UFC in 2020. Silva lost seven of his final eight MMA bouts and appeared to be way past his prime.

Silva fought in boxing for the first time since 2005 earlier this year and scored a sensational upset win over the former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

On September 11, he’ll square off against Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of Triller’s Legends 2 fight card. Evander Holyfield will headline the event opposite Silva’s old rival, Vitor Belfort.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Silva revealed his retirement plan. The 46-year-old says he will call it a career before he is 50 years old.

“My goal is my last fight is 49 [years old]. 49, I’m done,” Silva said. “Probably, I’m done. That is my goal. Fight 3 more years and done. 49. That’s the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49, I stop fighting.”

With at least a few more fights left in his career, the question is who will Silva face?

The Brazilian MMA legend was recently linked to a fight with Logan Paul before he signed on to fight ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’. Silva is not against facing off against the YouTube star or his brother, Jake Paul, who he says are doing great things for boxing and entertainment.

“Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We’ll see. Everything is possible.” Silva said. “I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we’ll see, maybe this is possible too.”

Who do you want to see Anderson Silva fight before he retires?