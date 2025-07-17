Watch: MMA Meets HOA – Security Guard Picks Wrong Tenant, Gets Lights Switched Off in Brutal Knockout

It’s not every day you see a real-life knockout outside an apartment block, but Malaysia just delivered. Tony Lim, a 22-year-old amateur MMA fighter and boxing coach, found himself going viral for something other than his technique in the ring – he delivered a textbook right hand to a security guard’s jaw outside a Selangor condominium, and the internet is still replaying the knockout like a highlight reel. Don’t mess with people wearing Bangtao Muay Thai clothing.

Video: When Security Gets Checked: Malaysian Fighter Delivers Knockout Lesson

The story begins with some classic condo drama. The security guard, reportedly already infamous among residents for his heavy-handed style, had allegedly roughed up another resident just days earlier. Our fighter Tony, always the helpful bystander, recorded footage of that earlier confrontation leading to the Knockout. This did not put him on the security guard’s list of favorite people.

“The guard goes around harassing people. Last week he had pushed to the floor an elderly Chinese man for parking in a reserved spot. He also has criminal record”

Malaysian MMA champ knocks out security guard😬 pic.twitter.com/qN6FmBwIy5 — Fight Central (@FightCentralFC) July 16, 2025

Fast forward to July 10th: the guard confronts Tony, apparently convinced that the fighter had shared “embarrassing” footage online. Words are exchanged, tempers boil, and, in a moment that would make any fight promoter rub their hands, the guard challenges Tony to settle things outside, old-school style. Tony, with his girlfriend filming, tries to keep things cool, but after repeated prodding (and we all know how that goes), the guard pushes Tony one poke too far.

What follows is as swift as it is dramatic. Tony, clearly out of patience, lands a clean right hand. The guard drops, the crowd gasps (digitally, at least), Knockout, and the video roars through social feeds in Malaysia and beyond.

Police were quick to act, hauling both men to the station. But instead of this ending in jail time, both decided to call it quits and shake hands – no hard feelings, no charges, just a cautionary tale for anyone thinking of picking a fight with someone who can bench-press you.

Tony later clarified on social media that the fight was all about self-defense and provocation, not race or viral fame. “Street fights are never recommended, but sometimes, you’re given little choice,” he explained, urging people not to stoke racial flames or jump to conclusions.

Meanwhile, the security guard is said to be seeking a career break, probably far away from boxing rings (and residents with a mean right hook).