Sebastian Fundora Brings “Fan Friendly”, “Breaking Faces” Style to Tim Tszyu 2

Sebastian Fundora draws in a lot of attention with his towering physique but it’s how he goes about applying that frame within a boxing bout that has truly drawn in the attention of many. During an appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts, Sebastian Fundora delved into the discussion around his physical frame and fighting methodology among spotlighting several topics ahead of his rematch with Tim Tszyu in their July 19th co-main event.

‘The Towering Inferno’ lives up to his namesake with his physical frame and also his fighting approach, as the tallest reigning champion pound for pound today in the boxing world. The inferno piece enters the picture when you realize Fundora could actively use that reach to primiarly just pick at his opponents from the outside and maintain good distance in that range. But the champion does like to intersperse exciting, in-fighting exchanges into his approach in the ring. Expounding upon all of this, Fundora said,

“I’ve been living my life the whole time. Just, I’m tall, I like to fight inside, or I like to fight on the outside, whatever the case is. I think just the way how I run my life or how I live my life is just enough for the TV to grab…When people see combat sports, they want to see combat. Certain times you see fighters that will outbox another and it’s nice.” “It looks nice. If you know the sport, it looks very nice. It looks like a dance but some fans don’t want to see that. Some fans want to see people breaking faces together and I enjoy that. I do enjoy that. So I think my style is fan friendly for that.”

Sebastian Fundora: “Happy to display” Tim Tszyu Rematch, “Not Going to Go the” Distance

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu are ready to continue their series that fans have been calling for since the two stepped outside of the ring according to the former during this referenced interview. While Fundora is a bit intrigued by the idea of silencing any narratives about the first fight and how his errant elbow caused a cut on Tszyu that meaningfully informed the first fight, but ultimately he just wants to deliver on this sequel clash as Fundora stated [via MMA News.com],

“It’s an exciting fight that the fans want to see. I’m just happy to display it again.”

While the first fight ended with Fundora emerging victorious via split decision, he is confident that not only wil he go 2-0 over Tszyu but that this fight will not encorach into the final bell as Fundora quipped [via MMA News.com],