The 5 Most Important Moments in UFC History

Looking back, many important moments in UFC history changed the trajectory of the organization.

Many events and fights have impacted UFC history and truly changed the game. Here’s a list of the most important events in UFC history.

5. UFC 1: the beginning

The inaugural event that kicked off the UFC is undoubtedly one of the most important events in the organization’s history. It was held on Nov. 12, 1993, in Denver at McNichols Arena. The event was fought tournament style with no weight classes. UFC 1 also included MMA icons such as Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock.

Gracie, who was the smallest in the tournament at 180 pounds, won the whole thing after submitting Gerard Gordeau. Gracie’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style also took off after the BJJ specialist popularized the art form.

4. uFC 128: Shogun vs. Jones

UFC 128 marked the beginning of a Hall-of-Fame career for Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. On Mar. 19, 2011, Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history by defeating Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua in the third round via knockout. This fight represents an important part of UFC history due to Jones becoming the youngest UFC champion ever, as well as marking the beginning of one of the most historic careers of all time.

‘Bones’ is widely considered to be the GOAT of the UFC as his only career loss is due to a highly controversial disqualification. The current undisputed heavyweight champion was given his first title shot after Rashad Evans suffered an injury. Jones made the most of the opportunity and the rest is history.

3. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor

UFC 205 truly marked a memorable night for the organization’s history being the first ever event held in New York as well as Conor McGregor becoming the first ever simultaneous double champ.

‘The Notorious’ came in as the current featherweight champion and defeated Eddie Alvarez via KO to become the new lightweight titleholder. The Ireland native was already the biggest name in the promotion, but this moment took his stardom to a whole new level inside the iconic Madison Square Garden.

2. UFC 157: Rousey vs. Carmouche

After Dana White previously said women would never fight in the UFC, UFC 157 held the first-ever women’s fight headlined by Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche.

Rousey defeated Carmouche via armbar in the first round as the judo specialist began her run as arguably the biggest female star in the promotion’s history. This bout paved the way for women competing in the UFC and has led to many unforgettable moments in women’s mixed martial arts.

1. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor

The most important moment in UFC history is none other than the fierce rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Their feud escalated long before the fight when McGregor attempted to attack a bus in which Nurmagomedov was thought to be traveling in.

Months later the two finally stepped inside the Octagon to settle their rivalry. Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229. Despite the win, it wasn’t enough for ‘The Eagle’ as he jumped over the Octagon and attacked McGregor’s teammates. The post-fight brawl led to Dana White getting involved marking it an instantly classic moment.

The fight between the promotion’s biggest stars did numbers as well being the most watched PPV in UFC history. The beef between the two has never really settled as it was truly one of the biggest rivalries in the promotion’s history.