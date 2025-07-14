Look: Conor McGregor Slides Into Azealia Banks’ DMs – Rapper Shares the N*des

Azealia Banks wishes Conor McGregor a Happy Birthday by spilling his private DM’s to her. Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial artist who made history as the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts at once, is no stranger to headlines. This time, he’s found himself in a digital dust-up with none other than Azealia Banks, the Harlem-born rapper known for her hit single “212” and a social media presence.

Images: Azealia Banks Exposes Conor McGregor’s Messages

The latest episode began when Banks took to social media, accusing Conor McGregor of sending her unsolicited explicit photos via direct message. Not one to mince words, Banks posted screenshots and commentary, claiming the UFC star not only sent the images but also threatened her not to share them.

She didn’t hold back, referencing McGregor’s rumored political ambitions and offering some skincare advice in the process. The internet, always hungry for a spectacle, quickly turned these posts into viral fodder, spawning memes and hot takes.

The posts quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion and a flurry of memes. Banks’ commentary included lines like, “How are you going to send a bch some crooked dk pics and then threaten her not to tell? Conor McGregor, do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM.” She also mocked McGregor’s appearance and advised him to “use some sunscreen.”

McGregor, for his part, has remained silent on the matter. Banks insists that after she went public, McGregor deleted the direct messages, a move she also documented. Meanwhile, McGregor’s fiancée, Dee Devlin, appeared unbothered, posting a cheerful birthday message to her partner as if the online storm were just another Tuesday.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Conor McGregor interacts with media after BKFC 70 Hollywood at Hard Rock Live in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

This isn’t McGregor’s first brush with controversy. He’s been spotted recently with a mystery woman on a Florida beach and has a history of legal issues. For Banks, public feuds are almost a professional sport in themselves. Her career, which took off with “212” and a genre-blending debut album, has often been punctuated by sharp-tongued disputes and headline-grabbing statements. Social media users have responded with a mix of shock, amusement, and criticism, dissecting both the allegations and the responses (or lack thereof) from those involved.